5 cricketers with most International centuries

Vijay Raman FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 416 // 21 Oct 2018, 23:05 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar has almost every batting record under his belt

A Batsman is often defined on the number of hundreds he has scored in his career. Even though that is not the only criteria to become a good batsman, it is surely an important stat. It shows his longevity in the game of cricket.

Also, if the career is long, one might tend to get more opportunities at scoring centuries. Many of the players would have had a dream to score just an elusive hundred like how a five or ten-wicket haul is a dream for any bowler.

Many players in their careers would have crossed the double-digit in terms of the number of hundreds they have scored, some of them would have achieved the feat in a particular format of the game, very few would have reached close to 50 centuries mark in their respective career, and only a handful of cricketers have breached the 50 centuries mark.

So only 8 cricketers have 50 or more centuries in their career. Brian Lara with 53 and Mahela Jayawardene and Hashim Amla with 54 each take up the 8th, 7th and 6th spot.

In this article, we will see the 5 players who have scored the most number of international centuries in their career.

#5 Virat Kohli - 60

King Kohli is best in the world at the moment

The latest and the fastest to complete 60 international centuries is the current Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, who achieved this against the West Indies at Guwahati and in the course of that, he also became only the 4th player to score 2000 runs in three successive calendar years. It almost seems that he scores runs for fun.

He is a modern day legend and looks set to create many more records along the course of his career. He is just 29-year-old and looks good to play at least 5 or more, with respect to his fitness level.

Till now he has scored 24 centuries in the longer format of the game and 36 in ODIs. The only thing missing till now in his storied career is an ODI double, and a T20 international century. These records speak volumes about the man that is Virat Kohli. Let us just hope there are plenty more to come from the willow of Virat Kohli in the years to come.

1 / 3 NEXT