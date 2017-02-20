5 current Australian players who were part of the tour of India in 2013

These Australians will have the ghost of 2013 haunt them when they face India in the first Test match.

by Tejas V Top 5 / Top 10 20 Feb 2017, 10:12 IST

Wade will be hoping to score valuable runs while batting at No. 7 for Australia

The visitors from Down Under endured a nightmare when they toured India the last time around. The Australian team was then led by Michael Clarke and his team were left clueless in their quest to counter the Indian spinners. Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja shared 53 wickets between themselves.

The Australians did not offer any resistance in any of four Test matches of that series and the 2012/13 Tour of India went down in their history as the worst Indian tour ever.

Extra Cover: 5 Australian greats who made their Test debuts against India

Contrastingly, the Australian side who are set to take on India in four Test matches starting next week have prepared well in advance. After the conclusion of the Big Bash League in early January, the 16-member squad travelled to Dubai to practice in sub-continental conditions at the ICC Global Cricket Academy for over a month.

Keeping in mind the spinner-friendly wickets available in India, the selectors have named four spinners for the tour. As of now, the preparation has yielded good results as the Australian side dominated India A in the only warm-up game at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

We look at 5 players who were a part of Australia’s miserable visit in the year 2012/13 and are also part of the upcoming tour.

#5 Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade has a been part of the Australian limited overs setup regularly since making his T20I debut in 2011, but his Test and ODI debut came a little over five months later. Although Wade has cemented his place in limited overs, he has played a very sporadic role in the Test format.

He was a part of the 2013 tour of India where he managed to score a mere 113 runs in 6 innings he batted. He had a miserable time in India with a batting average of just 18.83.

However, he was very tidy with the wicket-keeping gloves. He pouched four catches behind the wicket but was not lucky enough to stump any India batsmen. For the upcoming tour, Wade will be determined to improve his record as he will walk into the series with a first-class fifty which he scored comfortably in the warm-up match against India A.