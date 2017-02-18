5 Australian greats who made their Test debuts against India

Some of Australia's finest were introduced to Test cricket against the Indians.

by Ram Kumar Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 13:25 IST

Michael Clarke and Shane Warne had contrasting inaugurations to Test cricket

Representing his country for the first time in Test cricket can be one of the exhilarating experiences in a cricketer’s life. After all those years of putting in the hard yards without knowing if that one opportunity would indeed arrive, receiving the maiden cap from an illustrious icon becomes a gratifying moment.

As Australia prepare for what could be a gruelling series, a 23-year old leg-spinner is eagerly awaiting the chance to make his Test debut. If he does so, Mitchell Joseph Swepson will join an illustrious company comprising of some of his greatest countrymen who were introduced to Test cricket against India.

Here are five of Australian cricket’s finest who received their baggy greens against India in chronological order.

#5 Neil Harvey

Harvey did not get a chance to bat twice on his debut

One of the most popular and endearing Australian cricketers of all time, Neil Harvey kick started his memorable career against India during the summer of 1948 at the Adelaide Oval. Under Don Bradman’s captaincy, the hosts trampled all over an Indian outfit still finding its ways to shrug off its colonial hangover.

Even as Arthur Morris, the Don himself, and Lindsay Hassett all made merry, Harvey was trapped in front for 13 by Commandur Rangachari. Upon amassing 674, the Aussies were not required to bat again despite Vijay Hazare registering a hundred in each innings.

In the very next Test, the left-hander would become the youngest Australian batsman to score a century. When he was done, Harvey had 6149 runs to his name from 79 Tests at an impressive average of 48.41.