5 current coaches and selectors who are younger than James Anderson

James Anderson is one of the most successful cricketers in the sport's history. The England fast bowler has made a name for himself with his consistent performances in Test cricket.

Even at the age of 41, James Anderson continues to lead England's pace attack in the longest format of the game. He has maintained his fitness well, which allows him to bowl long spells in red-ball cricket.

Generally, cricketers end their international careers in their late 30s. It is rare to see a player representing his nation at the highest level after turning 40, but James Anderson has managed to do so.

Interestingly, quite a few cricketers, who debuted after him, have already started working as cricket experts, coaches and administrators. In this listicle, we will look at five cricketers, who are younger than James Anderson, but are already working as coaches and selectors in international cricket now.

#1 James Anderson's former England teammate Luke Wright

Luke Wright is a former England all-rounder, who represented his nation from 2007 to 2014. He played 50 ODIs and 51 T20Is for the England team. In a few matches, Wright was Anderson's teammate in the England playing XI.

Wright has retired from all formats of cricket now. The 38-year-old all-rounder currently works as the chief selector of England's men's team. He also gives his inputs for the selection of England's Lions and Young Lions squads.

#2 Daren Sammy, West Indies coach

Former West Indies all-rounder Daren Sammy is the only player to have won the ICC T20 World Cup trophy twice as a captain. Sammy represented the Men in Maroon in 38 Test matches, 126 ODIs and 68 T20I matches.

He played his last match for West Indies on September 15, 2017. The 39-year-old has retired from all formats of cricket now. Earlier this year, he was appointed as the West Indies' coach for ODIs and T20Is.

#3 Raees Ahmadzai, Afghanistan coach

Former Afghanistan middle-order batter Raees Ahmadzai is the assistant coach of his national team. Ahmadzai represented Afghanistan in five ODIs and eight T20Is from 2009 to 2010.

The 38-year-old has been working as the assistant coach under James Anderson's former teammate Jonathan Trott, who is the head coach of Afghanistan.

#4 Hamid Hassan, Afghanistan coach

Another member of the Afghanistan coaching staff to feature on the list is Hamid Hassan. The former Afghanistan fast bowler played 38 ODIs and 25 T20Is. His last appearance for Afghanistan came in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Hassan, who is 36 years old, works as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan team. He took up the role shortly after retiring from international cricket.

#5 George Bailey, Australian selector

Chairman of the Australian men's cricket team selection committee, George Bailey is 40 years old and a former Australian captain. He is one of the few players to have captained his national team in his debut T20I match.

Bailey played five Tests, 90 ODIs and 30 T20I matches for the Australian side. After retiring from international cricket, Bailey now selects the squads for the men's team.