5 current Indian cricketers who are playing against Pakistan for the first time ft. Shubman Gill

The highly anticipated India-Pakistan Asia Cup encounter finally got underway following the incredible build-up over the past few days at Pallekele on Saturday, September 2.

While Pakistan has already registered a crushing 238-run win against Nepal, India are playing their Asia Cup opener. The sides have won nine of the 15 Asia Cup titles, with the Men in Blue emerging triumphant seven times to Pakistan's two.

While India hold a 7-5 edge in ODI Asia Cup battles, Pakistan have a 73-55 advantage in overall ODIs.

Despite this being arguably the most storied cricketing rivalry, the two sides last met in an ODI in the 2019 World Cup. Overall, they have played each other only three times, all in the T20 format, since 2019.

This begs the question of the number of Indian players in the playing XI experiencing the unmatched emotional rollercoaster, pressure, and intensity of an India-Pakistan clash for the first time in their career.

Here are the five Indian Players getting a taste of an India-Pakistan battle for the first time.

# 1 Shubman Gill

Gill has already become a star in his young international career.

Shubman Gill is already a household name among Indian fans, with the batter boasting incredible numbers in the white-ball formats.

The elegant right-hander has played 57 matches for India in his international career, with almost half coming in the ODIs. Gill already boasts seven centuries overall, including a T20I century and an ODI double-century in 2023.

The 23-year-old's 50-over numbers make for spectacular reading, with an average of over 60 and a strike rate of 104.05. Unfortunately for Gill, he could not create an impression in his first game against Pakistan after being dismissed for a scratchy 32-ball 10.

# 2 Shreyas Iyer

Iyer returned from his back injury in the Asia Cup opener against Pakistan.

Perhaps the most surprising name on this list will be that of middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer. Despite debuting for Team India in 2017, the 28-year-old has never played against Pakistan in his 102 international matches.

Iyer has been arguably India's most valuable batter in the middle order, shoring up the much-scrutinized No. 4 position in ODIs. In 43 ODIs, the right-hander has scored over 1,500 runs at a healthy average of 45.69 and an excellent strike rate of 96.82.

Although playing a high-intensity game against Pakistan might not be ideal for Iyer on his return from injury, he will be relieved to be back in action. The Mumbai-born batter looked in sublime touch in his brief stay before being dismissed for 14 off nine deliveries after striking three delightful boundaries.

# 3 Mohammad Siraj

Siraj has led the Indian ODI attack admirably in 2023.

Mohammad Siraj has been Team India's star bowler in ODIs this year, mitigating the absence of spearhead Jasprit Bumrah manfully.

The 29-year-old has been impressive across formats, with 113 wickets in 54 games. Siraj has been at his best in 50-over cricket, with 43 scalps at an incredible average of 20.72 with the ball in 25 games.

Those numbers reach stratospherical levels this year, where he averages an extraordinary 13.21 in nine ODIs. Siraj will look to continue his purple patch when it's his turn with the ball in hand during Pakistan's run-chase.

#4 Ishan Kishan

Kishan has already scored a double ton in ODIs.

Much has been spoken about 25-year-old Ishan Kishan's batting position entering his first game against Pakistan.

While the southpaw has tasted phenomenal success as an ODI opener, Team India boasts an embarrassment of riches, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill locked up for the position.

Kishan also smashed a magnificent double century opening the batting in the final ODI against Bangladesh last year. Nevertheless, with his ability to bat in the middle order and keep wickets, he has become an important player in the Indian white-ball setup.

Having recently made his Test debut in the West Indies, the fearless batter has played 49 matches for India, including the ongoing Pakistan clash.

Kishan is playing a blinder of a knock in his maiden game against Pakistan, scoring a half-century to resurrect the Indian innings from 48-3 when he entered the crease.

#5 Shardul Thakur

Thakur has displayed the happy knack of picking up timely wickets.

Bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur rounds off the list of Indian players playing their first game against Pakistan. Much like Shreyas Iyer, Thakur debuted for India in 2017 but has never featured in an India-Pakistan encounter.

The 31-year-old has played 74 games for Team India, including 39 ODIs, and has become one of India's premier pace-bowling all-rounder.

Although a touch on the expensive side, Thakur has picked up timely wickets in the crucial middle overs. With 58 ODI wickets at an average of less than 30, the seamer has almost cemented his spot as India's No. 8 to strengthen their batting depth.

Much like Mohammed Siraj, Thakur will strive to utilize the wet conditions and the movement under lights to make several inroads into the Pakistan batting lineup.