5 current Indian players who need to improve their fielding

The Indian team has improved a lot over the last few years, and many fans consider India as one of the strongest teams in world cricket now. Because of the IPL, the Indian team has many options available in the batting and the bowling departments.

Another area where the Indian team has improved is fielding. When MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli held the reins of the team, they ensured that they prioritized fielding skills while picking the playing XI. Almost every player in the Indian team was a reliable fielder.

However, the trend seems to be changing a bit of late as the following five Indian players probably do not have the best fielding skills.

#1 Mohammed Siraj

3rd One Day International: India v South Africa (Image: Getty)

Mohammed Siraj is the world number one ODI bowler right now. He has done an excellent job for the Indian team in the 50-over format. However, many fans feel that the pacer can improve his fielding a bit. In a recent ODI match against New Zealand, Siraj could not execute his dive well and conceded two extra runs to the Kiwis.

"His (Siraj's) aggression is quite suitable for all kinds of cricket. The only thing that he needs to improve is his fielding. That's one area that he needs to work on," former Pakistan captain Salman Butt recently commented about Siraj's fielding.

#2 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami is undoubtedly one of the best fast bowlers to have represented India at the international level. He was excellent for the Gujarat Titans in their debut IPL season last year as well.

However, Shami's fielding has let his team down on multiple occasions. Many fans would remember how he gifted England a couple of extra runs during the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Even during IPL 2022, GT captain Hardik Pandya once lost his cool due to Shami's fielding.

#3 Ravichandran Ashwin

India Nets Session (Image: Getty)

Ravichandran Ashwin is another Indian bowler who has not been among the best when it comes to fielding. Former Indian cricketer Ajay Jadeja gave his opinion on Ashwin's fielding in a chat with Cricbuzz and said:

will

"Who are the fielders we have? We have Ashwin and Shami. In terms of bowling, these two are great but you can't expect good fielding from them. When you pick a team, you know what you want and I think Team India has not given much attention to their fielding."

#4 KL Rahul

KL Rahul was once considered among the best fielders in cricket. However, it looks like injuries have impacted his fielding skills a bit as Salman Butt found him lethargic in a couple of matches. In a video on his YouTube channel after India's defeat in a bilateral T20I match against Australia, Butt commented:

"There are players like Rohit Sharma, even KL Rahul looked lethargic today, you know, Rishabh Pant. If they become fit, they will become more dangerous cricketers."

#5 Prithvi Shaw

Sushant Mehta @SushantNMehta Prithvi Shaw has to improve his fielding.

UNBELIEVABLE Prithvi Shaw has to improve his fielding.UNBELIEVABLE

Prithvi Shaw was the captain of the India U-19 team that lifted the U-19 World Cup in 2018. He soon debuted for India at the senior level and won the Man of the Series award in his first Test series against West Indies.

Abijit Ganguly @AbijitG I have seen poles on ground contribute more than Prithvi Shaw while fielding. I have seen poles on ground contribute more than Prithvi Shaw while fielding.

It looked like Shaw is the next big thing in Indian cricket. However, things have gone downhill for him because of his fitness issues. His fitness has also impacted his fielding, and many fans have shared their honest opinions about his fielding on social media.

Get IND vs NZ Live Cricket Score, 1st T20 at Sportskeeda. Follow us for the latest cricket Updates.

Poll : 0 votes