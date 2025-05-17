5 current Indian stars who could have a stand named after them by the time they retire ft. Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya

Indian ODI captain Rohit Sharma has joined the elite list of cricketers to have a stand named after them at a stadium. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) unveiled the brand new Rohit Sharma stand dedicated to the Hitman earlier this week.

Previously, MCA also renamed its stands after Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar. Meanwhile, star Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have a pavilion named after them at their home venues in Delhi and Ranchi, respectively.

The Indian cricket team has many promising talents right now. Hence, in this listicle, we will look at five such current Indian stars who could have a stand named after them by the time they retire.

#1 Jasprit Bumrah - Ahmedabad

Jasprit Bumrah grew up playing domestic cricket for Gujarat. He was one of the main reasons behind Gujarat's rise in domestic tournaments, and he has been one of the most successful cricketers to emerge from the western state of India.

Gujarat is home to the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium, which is also the world's largest cricket stadium. Bumrah has already achieved so much in cricket that no one would question the authorities if they rename a stand after him at the Narendra Modi Stadium tomorrow itself.

#2 Hardik Pandya - Baroda

Baroda is home to the new BCA Stadium, which recently hosted men's domestic matches, women's international games and also Gujarat Giants' WPL matches. Baroda has been one of the major hubs for cricket in India, and Hardik Pandya is one of the top cricketers emerging from that part of the country.

Pandya starred in India's 2024 T20 World Cup and 2025 Champions Trophy triumphs. He has also captained the Indian team multiple teams. Hence, there is a strong possibility of Pandya having a stand named after him in Baroda by the time he bids farewell to cricket.

#3 Riyan Parag - Assam

Riyan Parag has put Assam on the world cricket map. He has been the face of cricket in the northeastern parts of India. Recently, a fan breached security in Guwahati to meet Riyan during an IPL match at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

Expand Tweet

Riyan has gradually started realizing his potential. He made his debut for India last year and also made his captaincy debut for Rajasthan Royals this season. If things go right for Riyan, he can have a stand named after him at the iconic venue in Assam.

#4 Sanju Samson - Trivandrum

Another Rajasthan Royals star to feature on the list is Sanju Samson. Like Riyan Parag has put Assam on the world cricket map, Samson has brought eyes to Kerala Cricket.

Samson has continued the legacy of Kerala cricket after Sreesanth's retirement. He was a part of India's T20 World Cup 2024 winning squad, and he has a huge fan following in the southwestern part of the country. If Samson continues in the same vein, he can have a stand named after him at the Greenfield International Stadium.

#5 Kuldeep Yadav - Uttar Pradesh

Left-arm wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been a vital cog of the Indian bowling department for years now. He has played an integral role in India's success at the recent ICC events.

Yadav has achieved some unique records in cricket, including the feat of becoming the first Indian with two ODI hat-tricks. The left-arm spinner hails from Uttar Pradesh. The state is home to the Green Park in Kanpur and Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Perhaps, he can have a stand named after him at either of the two venues in the near future.

