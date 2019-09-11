5 current limited overs specialists who've found it tough in Test cricket

Sanchit Grover

Jason Roy

Test cricket is an altogether different ball-game when compared to ODI or T20 cricket. Considered as the most demanding format of the sport, Test cricket is the true examination of a player's skill, will and perseverance.

Many former legends have found the perplexities of Test cricket hard to face up to, and that tradition has continued in the modern era as well. Quite a few stars of the limited-overs format have found Test cricket extremely challenging, and have failed to recreate the magic in the longer format of the game.

Here we list down 5 current limited-overs specialists who've found it tough in Test cricket:

#5 Martin Guptill

Martin Guptill

New Zealand have produced some of the finest batsmen ever, and Martin Guptill surely falls in that bracket. The sturdy Kiwi opener has been a prolific run-scorer for the Black Caps, having scored more than 6000 runs in the ODI format. His ability to take the game away from the opposition is well-known, and fans of New Zealand cricket have been devotees of Guptill for long.

But while Guptill's record in the shorter format of the game has been outstanding, his numbers in Test cricket aren't too impressive. In 47 Tests so far, the New Zealander has scored a total 2586 runs at a mediocre average of 29.39.

It won't be outrageous to say that Guptill has had a tough time dealing with the arduous nature of Test cricket.

