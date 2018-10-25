5 current players with most sixes in international cricket

We are in a period where batsmen are not afraid of hitting the ball over the ropes. The batsmen are enjoying the game since from the advent of T20s in the cricket arena. Nowadays it almost becomes a batsman's game.

The aggressive style of batting and six hitting skills has become the nature of the batsman. They pushed the bowlers to their limits as they start going on them from the very first ball of the game. We have seen many players from many countries around the world to play like this.

However, only a few of them has mastered the six-hitting technique and has dominated the world of cricket by their top-class performances and won the hearts of their fans. These players have become the nightmare for the bowlers as they can tear apart world's best of best bowling lineup at any moment of the game.

Hitting a six has become a routine affair for the modern day cricketers as they use the conditions of the game really well. In this article, we are going to see the top 5 cricketers of the modern era with most sixes in international cricket:-

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh is one of the best all-rounders India have ever produced. His unforgettable six sixes in an over against England and a 12-ball fifty in international cricket remains unbeaten till date.

We all know that Yuvraj Singh played a vital role in the middle-order for his team. He scored some important knocks in crucial stages of the game. With his presence in the team, India has won many matches including the World Cup tournaments that held in 2007 and 2011. Also, nobody can forget the way he plundered the Australia bowlers by scoring 70 off just 30 balls.

He has played over 400 games and hit 251 sixes in International cricket to find a place in this list.

