5 current young batsmen who had a great start to their Test careers

Some talented batsmen have had dream starts to their careers in whites and cricket is richer for their early accomplishments.

@KrishSripada by Krishna Sripada Top 5 / Top 10 21 Mar 2017, 10:20 IST

At 24 years of age, de Kock is already one of the most important players for the Proteas

For the amount of number-churning cricket lovers do, the game is the math hater's nightmare. And while we are kept busy by the Fab 4 and the next Fab 4, who seldom tire of scoring the big tons, home and away, there are the rookies who sneak up on them slowly, to usurp them off their top spots in the rankings and the hearts of fans.

The world is still not getting enough of Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson and Joe Root and is amazed at the runs stacked up by Steve Smith, while firmly holding on to the title for the world’s ugliest batting style (he is next only to the great Don Bradman in average for anyone with more than 5000 Test runs – impressive statistics, especially for someone who was picked first for his leg-break bowling).

But amidst all this buzz are a few young players who are already shouldering their teams’ fortunes and showing that they have what it takes to make it big. While it is too early to say if they will kiss the realms of cricketing greatness, these five talented batsmen have certainly won our attention.

#1 Quinton de Kock

Probably the best and the most established batsman on this list, Quinton de Kock has already attained batting heights out of reach of most cricketers by being picked as the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year recently.

Besides, the South African southpaw, who doubles up as a wicket-keeper, is in the Adam Gilchrist mode even in Tests and has shown time again, including in the recently concluded Test against New Zealand, that he is capable of a breathtaking counter-attack in the most adverse of circumstances. The 24-year old has 1228 runs in 18 Tests at an average of 49.12. He maintains that average despite a blistering strike-rate of 72.

The South African has three centuries and eight half-centuries coming lower down the order, meaning he has fired in 11 out of 28 innings. Behind the stumps, he is probably one of the most athletic wicket-keepers in the game’s history. While his true test will come in Tests played in the sub-continent, one can bet he will not disappoint.