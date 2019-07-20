5 Direct hits that have changed games in World Cups

Direct hits can completely change the course of the game and consequently that of the tournament as well

'It's a direct hit and he may be gone!' A direct hit is more often than not a ticket to the dressing room for the batsman. And the emphasis on fielding has been at its peak in recent years with teams allocating significant resources in improving their fielding.

Players practice direct hits from multiple fielding positions and the data from these sessions helps identify ideal fielding position for a player. Fielding, just as much as batting or bowling, can completely change the course of the game and consequently that of the tournament as well, as evidenced by the recently-concluded World Cup.

So let's have a look at five game-changing run-outs that have changed the course of an ICC World Cup, both ODI and T20.

#1 Martin Guptill's direct hit to get MS Dhoni out

India vs New Zealand, ICC World Cup 2019

New Zealand 239-8 (50.0) beat India 221 all out (49.5)

"Oh, direct hit! Is this the World Cup? It's Martin Guptill! Is this the final!?" Ian Smith was right. It meant the final for New Zealand as Guptill pulled off an absolutely stunning run out of MS Dhoni just as he was priming to take the game away from the Kiwis in the 49th over. Ravindra Jadeja's awe-inspiring knock had gotten India very close but he could not finish the job and fans had their hopes pinned on MS to get India through to the finals.

With 25 needed off 10 deliveries, Dhoni hit a fast short ball from Lockie Ferguson towards the square-leg region. In order to retain strike, MS rushed for the second but the swift and sharp Guptill reached the ball quickly and managed a direct hit. A moment of brilliance that ensured the game for New Zealand.

WHAT A MOMENT OF BRILLIANCE!



Martin Guptill was 🔛🎯 to run out MS Dhoni and help send New Zealand to their second consecutive @cricketworldcup final! #CWC19 pic.twitter.com/i84pTIrYbk — ICC (@ICC) July 10, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT