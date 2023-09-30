5 England cricketers who might be playing their last World Cup in 2023 ft. Ben Stokes

Defending champions England will start their World Cup title defense against 2019 finalists New Zealand on October 5. The conditions in India will pose a different challenge to England but they seem to have all their bases covered.

They have continued to play an aggressive brand of cricket and will be one of the favorites for the upcoming mega event. Their squad is a blend of youth and experience, with a few of them possibly playing their final World Cup.

Here's taking a look at five English players who might be playing their last World Cup in 2023:

Mark Wood is one of the fastest bowlers in the world. (Pic: AP)

One of the quickest bowlers in world cricket, Mark Wood will be a vital player for the English outfit as they aim to win their second consecutive World Cup title.

Wood's ability to consistently hit the 150 kph mark makes him a lethal weapon for Jos Buttler. The speedster was also part of the national team in 2019 when they lifted the title.

Wood has struggled with recurring injuries but if he manages to stay fit, he could be the X-factor player for the defending champions. The 33-year-old pacer, however, might possibly be playing his last ODI World Cup.

The England Test captain came out of retirement to make himself available for the ODI World Cup. His heroics with the bat were instrumental in England winning their maiden World Cup in 2019.

Stokes' ability to counter spin will come in handy for England's World Cup campaign. But it is unlikely that the 32-year-old will be available for one more World Cup in the 50-over format.

#3 Jonny Bairstow

Jonny Bairstow will be a key figure for England in the upcoming World Cup. (Pic: AP)

A belligerent top-order batter, Jonny Bairstow has the ability to decimate any bowling attack on his day. The swashbuckling batter played a big role in England's maiden World Cup triumph in 2019.

With England's back to the wall ahead of their league clash against India in the 2019 edition of the tournament, Bairstow produced a master class of power hitting and left the Indian bowlers in a state of shock.

The 2023 edition, however, could be the last time we see him in an ODI World Cup. At 33, Bairstow is not getting any younger and might prefer the T20 and Test formats.

#2 Adil Rashid

Rashid is expected to play his last World Cup. (Pic: Getty)

Rashid has been an integral member of the English whiteball team and played a significant role in their rise to the top. A brilliant leg spinner, Rashid will be a key factor in the middle overs in the upcoming World Cup.

In Indian conditions, where the ball is expected to grip and turn, Rashid could pose a stern challenge against top-quality batting line-ups. Given he is already 35 years old, the 2023 World Cup could be his final hurrah in this format.

Over the course of his ODI career, Rashid has played a total of 125 matches with 183 wickets to his name. He has been a champion bowler in the T20 format as well, bagging 95 wickets in as many games.

#1 Moeen Ali

The off-spinning all-rounder turned 36 in June and has reached the twilight of his career. He came out of Test retirement to be part of the Ashes squad earlier in the year.

He has vast experience of playing in Indian conditions and has also played alongside MS Dhoni for Chennai Super Kings.

Moeen is a destructive lower middle-order batter and can also get the ball to bite off the surface if there is any assistance for the spinners.

Given the World Cup will be played in India, Moeen could be a decisive factor for the defending champions. He brings variety in both departments of the game and could be a vital cog for the world champions.

However, this could be his last ODI World Cup.