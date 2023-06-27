5 most expensive Super Overs in all Internationals

Super Overs are arguably the most exciting part of a limited-over game, with fans and commentators often craving for them in tight finishes. The format is used to decide the result of matches that end in a tie, where both teams play another six deliveries each to determine a winner.

Each team nominates three batters, with the innings ending at the fall of two wickets. The teams reverse the order from the original match, meaning the side that batted first in the 50 or 20-over game will chase in the Super over and vice versa.

While the boundary count rule was used in the event of the Super Over ending in a tie, the rules have changed since the controversial 2019 ODI World Cup final. The current rule states that if a Super Over ends up in a tie during the league stages of a tournament, the match will end as a tie.

However, the Super Over will be recurrent until a winner is determined in knockout matches and bilateral series.

Much of the talk since the latest Super Over finish between the West Indies and the Netherlands in the World Cup Qualifiers has been about the 30-run over achieved by the latter on June 26.

As we delve into the five most expensive Super Overs in Men's and Women's International games, let us find out where Logan Van Beek's incredible feat against the West Indies lands on the all-time list.

# 5. 20/0 - India against New Zealand, 2020 (T20I)

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul helped seal a dramatic win for India in the Super Over.

Team India produced one of the best batting displays in a Super Over in the third T20I against New Zealand at Hamilton in January 2020.

After the 40 overs produced a humdinger that saw the New Zealand skipper almost pull off a memorable victory with his scintillating 95 off 48 deliveries, the Men in Blue ran riot in the Super over.

After the Kiwis posted an impressive 17 runs, Team India, led by skipper Virat Kohli, chased it down off a last-ball maximum. Needing ten runs off the final two deliveries, Rohit Sharma smashed two sixes off Tim Southee to take India to 20/0 in the Super Over. This remains the highest successful run-chase in an International Super Over.

The victory was also a series clincher as the visitors took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the best-of-five T20I series.

# 4. 22/1 - United States against Canada, 2021 (T20I)

USA scripted a sensational Super Over win against neighbors Canada.

Two second-tier teams, the United States of America (USA) and Canada, produced a record-breaking Super over in November 2021 in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier.

After a low-scoring encounter ended with both teams scoring 142 in their 20 overs, USA battered their way to 22/1, batting first in the Super Over. Opener Steven Taylor and former West Indian batter Xavier Marshall each struck two boundaries to carry the USA to a mammoth total.

In reply, the Canadians battled hard against the bowling of USA star Ali Khan but fell short by eight runs.

# 3. 25/1 - West Indies against New Zealand, 2008 ( T20I)

Chris Gayle put on a majestic performance against New Zealand.

The first-ever International game decided by a Super Over featured two-time T20 champions West Indies and hosts New Zealand in Auckland in December 2008.

After a dramatic last over ended with the West Indies scampering for a single off the final ball to level the scores, captain Chris Gayle took centerstage in the One-Over Eliminator.

The destructive left-hander smashed Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori for 25 runs in the Super Over, including three sixes and a boundary. The target proved a little too much for the home side, as they were bowled out for 15 off just four deliveries.

The tall Jamaican also scored a sparkling 67 off 41 deliveries and picked up two wickets in the 20 overs to go along with his Super Over heroics in one of the best all-around performances in T20 history.

# 2. 25/0 - West Indies Women against South Africa Women, 2022 (ODI)

West Indies Women hold the record for the most runs scored in a Super Over against the Proteas.

The second-best Super Over batting performance comes from the Women's game when the West Indies scored 25/0 against South Africa in the second ODI at the Wanderers in Johannesburg in January 2022. While Super Overs are few and far between in 50-over games, the two teams produced a low-scoring thriller in a curtailed 40-over match.

After failing to chase a meager 161 and being bowled out in the 38th over, the Caribbean side did not allow that to deter them from being at their smashing best in the One-Over Eliminator.

Star Opener Deandra Dottin opened the Super Over with 19 runs off the first five deliveries off veteran pacer Shabnim Ismail before Hayley Matthews finished the over off with a six. Despite a valiant effort from the hosts, they finished on 17/1, falling eight runs short of the West Indian total.

# 1. 30/0- Netherlands against West Indies, 2023 (ODI)

Van Beek scripted one of the best underdog victories in the World Cup Qualifiers.

Well, records are meant to be broken, and the Netherlands broke the record for the most runs in a Super Over in their 50-Over World Cup Qualifiers game against the West Indies on June 26, 2023.

In one of the highest-scoring ODI games, both teams finished at 374, with the Dutch pulling off a near-sensational chase in their 50 overs.

However, they weren't ready to allow the chance of a historical win to slip away, smashing an incredible 30/0 in their Super Over.

The hero of the game, Logan Van Beek, pulverized veteran Jason Holder for three 4s and as many 6s to lead the Netherlands to a near unassailable 30/0 in their one-over.

The bowling all-rounder then returned to bowl the Super Over and picked up both West Indian wickets to help the Netherlands pull off the historic win.

