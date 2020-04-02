×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

5 explosive wicket-keeper batsmen who could have prospered in the IPL

  • A look at 5 wicket-keepers who could have tasted success in the IPL
  • With their attacking batting instincts, the quintet could have prospered in the IPL.
Meit Sampat
SENIOR ANALYST
Feature
Modified 02 Apr 2020, 19:58 IST

Brendon McCullum tasted success in international cricket and was an explosive keeper-batsman
Brendon McCullum tasted success in international cricket and was an explosive keeper-batsman

The role of a wicket-keeper is vital in any form of cricket particularly in T20 cricket. No longer is the role restricted to just keep wickets. The glove-man is expected to score quick runs with the bat and play the dual role of keeping wickets and scoring runs consistently.

Wicket-keepers like Adam Gilchrist, Brendon McCullum, MS Dhoni, Kumar Sangakkara, to new a few have been successful in the above mentioned dual roles.

A few wicket-keepers could have tasted success in the IPL but did not play in the said tournament. Here is a look at 5 such cricketers:

# 1: Romesh Kaluwitharana

Romesh Kaluwitharana would have been a handy pick in the IPL
Romesh Kaluwitharana would have been a handy pick in the IPL

The Sri Lankan keeper-batsman was an exciting opener especially in the ODI format during his playing days. He along with Sanath Jayasuriya changed the way ODI cricket was played in the first 15 overs. He used to attack the bowlers from the word go and take the attack to the opposition.

He was not afraid to take risks against pace bowlers as well as spinners and was one of the main players who contributed to Sri Lanka's success in the 1996 World Cup.

In a day and age when teams used to be happy with 60 runs in the first 15 overs of an ODI, Kaluwitharana along with Jayasuriya, with their attacking batting skills used to score above 90 runs in the first 15 overs consistently and made Sri Lanka a force to reckon with in international cricket.

In an ODI career spanning 14 years between 1990 to 2004, Kaluwaithascored 3711 runs at a strike rate of 77.7. Kaluwitharana would have loved the T20 format and could have been one of the top picks in the IPL.

# 2: Andy Flower

Andy Flower was an exceptional cricketer for Zimbabwe
Andy Flower was an exceptional cricketer for Zimbabwe
Advertisement

Andy Flower was an exceptional batsman and a reliable wicket-keeper for Zimbabwe for many years. He was one of the pillars for the success and rise of Zimbabwe cricket in the 1990s. An exceptional player of spin bowling which led to his success in the sub-continent, Flower loved batting and could bat long hours at the crease while being comfortable facing both the fast bowlers as well as spinners.

An average of 51.54 runs in test cricket and 35.34 runs in ODI cricket shows the consistency of Flower. He scored 6876 runs in ODI cricket at a strike rate of 74.60 and was a very useful batsman in the middle order, keeping the scoreboard ticking when he was at the crease.

Apart from his batting skills, Flower was a handy keeper who took 141 catches and effected 32 stumpings in ODI cricket. IPL cricket would have seen the best of Andy Flower as he would have been in great demand due to his batting and wicket-keeping skills.

# 3: Craig Kieswetter

Craig Keiswetter (left) had a succesful T20 World Cup in 2010
Craig Keiswetter (left) had a succesful T20 World Cup in 2010

Craig Kieswetter had a short but effective career for England in international cricket. He had a strike rate of 89.93 in 40 ODI innings and 111.91 in 25 T20 international innings.

The wicket-keeper batman represented England in 71 matches between 2010 to 2013. His maiden T20 international appearance was in the ICC World T20 in 2010 where he scored a brilliant 63 in the final against Australia to lead England to their maiden ICC trophy.

Kieswetter scored 222 runs at an average of 31.71 runs and a strike rate of 116.84 in the said tournament and was also effective behind the stumps.

After the ICC World T20 in 2010, due to indifferent form he was in and out of the England team. In 2014, a ball struck him in the face that damaged his vision. As a result, Kieswetter retired from professional cricket the next year.

The English wicket-keeper could have tasted success in IPL cricket considering that he tasted success in T20 cricket on the international stage.

# 4: Alec Stewart

Alec Stewart effected 451 international dismissals behind the stumps
Alec Stewart effected 451 international dismissals behind the stumps Matt Prior

Alec Stewart was a stylish batsman who liked to dominate bowling attacks in ODI cricket.

In 162 ODI innings, the former English wicket-keeper batsman scored 4677 runs at an average of 31.6 and a strike rate of 68.37 which was acceptable in the 1990s. He also scored 8463 test runs at an average of 39.55 and has 19 international centuries to his credit.

Stewart, by nature, was an aggressive batsman and one of the certainties in England's then struggling ODI team.

He led England for a brief period. Impressive behind the stumps, Stewart effected 451 international dismissals. He probably represented England when they were completely down in the dumps especially in ODI cricket. Considering the talent and the skills he possessed, Stewart could have tasted success in T20 cricket in general, and the IPL in particular.

# 5: Matt Prior


Matt Prior

Another Englishman who makes this list is the former keeper-batsman Matt Prior. He was a clean striker of the cricket ball during his playing days and was a force to be reckoned with.

Prior tasted more success at the test level where he scored 4099 runs at an impressive average of 40.19 with 7 centuries. He was a useful attacking batsman at number 7 and used to score vital runs for England at the said position. He represented the Three Lions in 10 T20 internationals and had an impressive strike rate of 127.

Prior was instinctively an aggressive batsman by nature who loved to dominate the bowlers and was a safe keeper too. He could have tasted success in T20 franchise cricket like the IPL.

Published 02 Apr 2020, 19:58 IST
IPL 2020 Sri Lanka Cricket England Cricket Team Alec Stewart Andy Flower T20
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 31 Mar, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR live score
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Today, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR live score
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tomorrow, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 04 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 04:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 05 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 06 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 07 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 08 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 09 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 10 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 11 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 04:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 12 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 13 Apr, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 14 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 15 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 16 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 17 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 18 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 04:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 19 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 20 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 21 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 22 Apr, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 23 Apr, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 24 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 25 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 04:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 26 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 27 Apr, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 28 Apr, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 29 Apr, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 30 Apr, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 01 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 02 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 04:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 03 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 04 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 05 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 06 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 07 May, 08:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS KKR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 08 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 09 May, 08:00 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
MI VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 04:00 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
CSK VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 10 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS RCB preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Mon, 11 May, 08:00 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RR VS MI preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Tue, 12 May, 08:00 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Wed, 13 May, 08:00 PM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
DC VS RR preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Thu, 14 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS CSK preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Fri, 15 May, 08:00 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KKR VS SRH preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sat, 16 May, 08:00 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
KXIP VS DC preview
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020 | Sun, 17 May, 08:00 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
Match postponed until 15th Apr 2020
RCB VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
IPL
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us