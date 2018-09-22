5 famous cricketers who scored a hundred and picked up 4 wickets in the same match in ODIs

Sachin Tendulkar makes his way to the list

All-rounders are a very important part of a team's success and possess the ability to change the game single-handedly. The sport of cricket has seen some wonderful all-rounders throughout the history.

After performing well with the ball, it gives the players extra-confidence to come out and continue their form with the bat and vice-versa. In this article, we look at five famous cricketers who scored a hundred and picked up four wickets in the same match in one-day internationals.

#5 Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh destroyed England single-handedly

Yuvraj Singh is one of the greatest one-day all-rounders of all-time. He has represented the country in 304 matches and scored 8701 runs at an average of 36.56, accompanied by 52 half-centuries and 14 centuries. Yuvraj who bowls left arm medium, also picked up 111 wickets and carried bulk of the load in middle-overs for a long-time.

India hosted England for a 5-ODI series in 2008. After winning the first ODI in emphatic fashion, the hosts wanted to extend the lead by winning the second ODI in Indore. In the 2nd one-day, MS Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first. Broad rattled through the batting lineup and India were left reeling at 29-3. Yuvraj Singh then took over and scored 118 of 122 balls, with 15 fours and 2 sixes. India posted a chaseable total of 292.

When India came out to bowl, Yuvraj Singh spun a web and dismantled the English batsmen and picked up 4 wickets after conceding just 28 runs in 10 overs. Because of Yuvraj's exploits with the ball, England only managed to score 238 before they got all-out. Yuvraj took home the Man of the Match award.

