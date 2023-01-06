5 fastest fifties by Indians in T20Is

The contributions of Team India to the shortest format have been pivotal to their ever-rising success. From memorable innings to inspired spells to record wins, the Men in Blue have always been in the thick of things since the emergence of T20 cricket, which was largely spiked by the first-ever T20 World Cup in 2007.

Batting in T20 cricket has evolved to such an extent that bowlers are largely on the back foot trying to find new ways to subdue the onslaught. Fearless approaches coupled with unorthodox shots and depth in batting units have all led to rapid knocks.

Team India has been blessed with a rather endless supply of gifted batters and the shortest format is no exception. The ruthless aggression that this era embodies is reflected in the massive spike in strike rates and impactful innings.

Whether it be chasing targets or setting up a finish in the first innings, fans have played witness to countless pyrotechnics by Indian batters. With Axar Patel recently notching up his maiden fifty in record time, let’s take a look at the five fastest fifties scored by Indian players.

#1 Yuvraj Singh - 12 balls (India vs England; Durban, T20 World Cup 2007)

Yuvraj Singh played a generational knock in the early days of T20 cricket

Arguably rated as one of the greatest T20I innings of all time, the dynamic left-handed batter's record 12-ball fifty included a special feat as well.

Yuvraj Singh dispatched Stuart Broad for six consecutive sixes in a high-octane encounter against England in the Super 8 stage of the inaugural T20 World Cup.

His knock arguably proved to be the difference in a high-scoring encounter. Riding on Yuvraj's flourish in the death overs, where he scored 58 runs off 16 deliveries, the MS Dhoni-led side scored 218-4.

England, on the other hand, despite a valiant effort, fell 18 runs short of the target.

#2 KL Rahul (India vs Scotland; Dubai International Stadium, T20 World Cup 2021)

KL Rahul was at his beastly best in the highly unorthodox must-win game

The Men in Blue were placed in quite a proposition during the Super 12 stages of the T20 World Cup 2021. They were required to chase down 86 in seven overs to bolster their net run rate, which was hampered on the back of defeats to Pakistan and New Zealand.

Out stepped KL Rahul with a searing intent that smashed the Scottish bowlers to all corners of the park. He hit six fours and three sixes, reaching his half-century off just 18 deliveries. His exploits with Rohit Sharma at the other end helped India record their highest powerplay score and scale down the paltry total in 6.3 overs.

While they managed to achieve the task of upscaling the net run rate courtesy of Rahul's record innings, but it was in vain in terms of the big picture.

India failed to claim a spot in the top two of their group and missed out on qualifying for the knockouts of an ICC event for the first time since 2012.

#3 Suryakumar Yadav - 18 balls (2nd T20I vs South Africa; Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati)

Suryakumar Yadav made easy work of the Proteas' bowlers

The first T20I against South Africa during the brief home season in October 2022 saw a green surface that befuddled the batters of both sides. In stark contrast, they were awarded the flattest of decks in the subsequent encounter in Guwahati.

Suryakumar Yadav, in red-hot form, batted like a man possessed against a far-from-shabby bowling unit to help India amass 237-3, their fourth-highest score in the format. The Mumbai-born batter led the scoring with a belligerent 61 off 22 deliveries, where the brought up his fifty in just 18 deliveries.

His knock proved to be crucial as India survived a scare in the form of a ruthless century from David Miller. Oddly enough, neither Suryakumar Yadav nor David Miller was considered for the Player of the Match award, with KL Rahul being adjudged as the recipient for his 57 off 28 deliveries.

#4 Gautam Gambhir - 19 balls (1st T20I vs Sri Lanka; Nagpur)

Gautam Gambhir abandoned technique for brute aggression in his record fifty

An unlikely name on the list comes in the form of former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir. Generally more of a traditionalist, the left-handed batter had to unshackle himself from regular conforms when Team India were posed with an imposing 216-run target in the first T20I against Sri Lanka in Nagpur in 2009.

Gambhir and Virender Sehwag got the Men in Blue off to a terrific start. The Delhi duo scored 32 off the first three overs to get things underway. Gambhir brought up his half-century in just 19 balls but departed soon after.

The opening batter ended with 55 runs off 26 deliveries and the unique point of his knock stems from the fact that he hit 11 fours in his innings, with no maximums to his name.

A middle-order collapse following Gambhir's dismissal meant that the hosts fell short by 29 runs to concede an early lead in the series.

#5 Axar Patel - 20 balls (2nd T20I vs Sri Lanka; MCA Stadium, Pune)

Axar Patel rested his case as a genuine all-format all-rounder with an exceptional knock in the recently contested second T20I against Sri Lanka on January 5, 2023.

Coming out to bat during the midway mark of the run chase, where India were challenged to hunt down 207, the left-handed batter had an uphill task.

He revived India back into the contest, taking on Wanindu Hasaranga, in particular, to bring up his maiden T20I fifty off just 20 deliveries.

He tried to help the Men in Blue cross the line, but his 65-run knock off 31 balls went in vain as his side lost the contest by 16 runs, ending their six-year home streak over Sri Lanka in T20Is.

Will any Indian batter come close to breaking Yuvraj Singh's mind-boggling record in the future? Let us know what you think.

