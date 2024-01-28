5 fastest half-centuries in U-19 ODI World Cup history ft. Rishabh Pant 

The U-19 World Cup has been a platform for young cricketers to showcase their talent and skills. Over the years, many players have made their mark in this tournament, and some have even set records.

One such milestone was set by South Africa's Steve Stolk, who made a remarkable 86 in just 37 balls against Scotland during the ongoing U-19 World Cup 2024.

The match, which took place at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, saw the hosts chase down a target of 280 runs in only 27 overs. Stolk set the momentum and top-scored with his incredible knock, which also earned him the record of hammering the fastest-ever half-century in an Under 19 ODI World Cup game.

On that note, let's take a look at the list of five quickest fifties in U-19 ODI World Cup history (balls taken).

#5 Suresh Raina - 19 balls vs Scotland U-19 in 2004

Suresh Raina for Team India

Former Indian cricketer and current commentator Suresh Raina entered the list when he racked up a 19-ball fifty during the 2004 U-19 ODI World Cup against Scotland.

It was a Group C match, played in Dhaka, where India were put to bat first. Openers Shikhar Dhawan and Robin Uthappa (97) were quite magnificent as they put up a 175-run partnership, with the former top-scoring with a superb 155*.

Raina, who held the middle order for his side, came out with an aggressive intent and batted at a strike rate of 236.84. He struck 14 boundaries and two sixes to make 90 off only 38 balls. As a result, India finished on 425/3 - their highest-ever total in Youth ODIs. The Men in Blue won the tie with a massive margin of 270 runs.

#4 Azmatullah Omarzai - 19 balls vs New Zealand U-19 in 2018

England v Afghanistan - ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Azmatullah Omarzai was one of the players who grabbed many eyeballs during the 2023 ODI World Cup as he played a freakish knock as a 17-year-old during the U-19 World Cup in 2018 in New Zealand.

Playing against the hosts in what was a Super League Quarterfinal in Christchurch, Omarzai came to bat in the 45th over. Afghanistan's score was 226/5 when Omarzai stepped onto the crease.

What followed was a show of madness by Omarzai as he hammered 66 runs in just 23 balls to take his side's total above 300. He struck three boundaries and seven sixes and took the Kiwi bowlers for a ride around Hagley Oval.

Afghanistan went on to beat New Zealand by 202 runs and reached the semi-finals, where they eventually lost to Australia.

#3 Finn Allen - 19 balls vs Kenya U-19 in 2018

New Zealand v Pakistan - Men's T20 Game 5

In the same 2018 U-19 World Cup, Finn Allen also belted a 19-ball half-century. In Match 14 of the tournament against Kenya U-19 side, the current Kiwi opener amassed 90 runs in a mere 40 balls.

Allen provided the crowd, in Christchurch, with something to remember for a lifetime as he wreaked havoc against the Kenyan bowlers. Allen's carnage came after a stupendous opening partnership of 245 runs between Rachin Ravindra (117) and Jakob Bhula (180).

#2 Rishabh Pant - 18 balls vs Nepal U-19 in 2016

Rishabh Pant during the 2016 U-19 World Cup

India's Rishabh Pant held the record for smashing the fastest half-century at the U-19 level for eight years.

Pant achieved the remarkable feat when he took just 18 balls to score his half-century against Nepal during the 2016 U-19 World Cup in Dhaka.

Pant started the chase on an attacking note right from the start, after Nepal scored 169/8 in 48 overs, bludgeoning the bowlers to all parts of the ground.

Pant scored 78 off just 24 balls to allow the Indian Colts to comfortably chase down the target. He hit nine fours and five sixes in his innings. 66 of his 78 runs came just through boundaries, showcasing his dominance over the Nepalese bowling attack.

Apart from this, Pant struck at a rate of 325 in that particular knock. His outstanding strike rate is still the best by any batter in a U-19 World Cup innings (minimum 50 runs scored).

#1 Steve Stolk - 13 balls vs Scotland U-19 in 2024

Steve Stolk holding the pose after a lofted shot during the 2024 U-19 World Cup

The latest entrant on the list and the new record-breaker is South Africa's Steve Stolk. The right-handed opener took matters to a whole another level as he bettered Pant's record by not one but five balls.

Stolk's recent half-century was completed in a mere 13 balls, which is also a world record in all Youth ODIs (based on data available).

In an attempt to solidify their net run rate, South African batters did all they could to hunt down 270 runs as early as possible. The host nation nailed down their execution as well, with Stolk walloping Qasim Khan for 34 runs in the third over.

South Africa made 126/1 in their first ten overs as Stolk took charge, making 80 runs from 34 balls. The 17-year-old was trapped in front of the stumps in the 11th over and lost his wicket after a match-winning 86 (off 37 balls).

The way Stolk batted, he could've easily surpassed Qasim Akram's record of smashing the fastest U-19 World Cup hundred (in 63 balls).

