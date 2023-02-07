5 father-son duos who have scored Test hundreds

Tagenarine Chanderpaul, the son of former West Indian cricketer Shivnarine Chanderpaul, made his Test debut for the West Indies last year when the team toured Australia.

After impressive performances Down Under, the 26-year-old notched up his maiden Test hundred against Zimbabwe in the first of the ongoing two-match Test series. In fact, he converted that into a double century while also notching up a record-breaking opening partnership of 336 runs alongside Kraigg Brathwaite.

The hype and excitement surrounding Chanderpaul's emergence into the national side wasn't just because of his excellent first-class record, but also because of the nostalgia of fans who saw his father play for the West Indies for a number of years.

The Chanderpauls have now joined an esteemed list of father-son duos who have a Test century to their names. On that note, here's a look at five father-son duos who have Test centuries:

#1 Rod and Tom Latham

BLACKCAPS @BLACKCAPS Rod Latham, from the '92 World Cup side and debutant Tom's Dad, presented the players caps tonight. ^JP http://t.co/uokFTPtYJs Rod Latham, from the '92 World Cup side and debutant Tom's Dad, presented the players caps tonight. ^JP http://t.co/uokFTPtYJs

Having captained New Zealand on more than a few occasions recently, Tom Latham needs no introduction. The 30-year-old has 4904 runs in his Test career, including 13 centuries. His father, Rod Latham, also has a Test century to his name.

Rodney, aka Rod, played only four Test matches for New Zealand. Batting at the top of the order, he scored his highest score (119) against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

#2 Vijay and Sanjay Manjrekar

Sanjay Manjrekar @sanjaymanjrekar Cricketopia @CricketopiaCom Birth of a Master Technician



Today in 1931, Vijay Manjrekar was born, 55 Tests (3208 Runs & 7 100s) & his son Sanjay also played for India. Birth of a Master TechnicianToday in 1931, Vijay Manjrekar was born, 55 Tests (3208 Runs & 7 100s) & his son Sanjay also played for India. https://t.co/VxaPjTh60S Cricket was his life. But he kept telling me not to do the same. "Play it as a game, nothing more" twitter.com/cricketopiacom… Cricket was his life. But he kept telling me not to do the same. "Play it as a game, nothing more" twitter.com/cricketopiacom…

Known for his outside-the-box takes with his punditry, Sanjay Manjrekar is on this list with his father, Vijay Manjrekar. After making his debut in 1951, Vijay Manjrekar scored his maiden century in 1952 against England in Leeds. He had 7 centuries to his name in 55 matches, scoring 3208 runs in his career.

Sanjay Manjrekar has 2043 runs to his name in the longest format, including 4 centuries in 37 matches. He also recorded his highest Test score of 218 against Pakistan in Lahore.

#3 Chris and Stuart Broad

ICC @ICC With 485 scalps to his name, Stuart Broad features in the top 10 wicket-takers in Test history.



His father, Chris Broad, is a respected match referee who also played 25 Tests and 34 ODIs for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿between 1984 and 1989. With 485 scalps to his name, Stuart Broad features in the top 10 wicket-takers in Test history.His father, Chris Broad, is a respected match referee who also played 25 Tests and 34 ODIs for 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿between 1984 and 1989. https://t.co/pk7reYdfeX

The only English duo on this list, Chris and Stuart Broad, have a combined 7 Test centuries. Chris Broad scored six of them, including four in Australia. He scored 1661 runs in 25 matches, including a highest score of 162 runs.

Stuart Broad only has one century to his name, which came against Pakistan at Lord's in 2010. The fast-bowler stitched together a record eight-wicket stand (332) with Jonathan Trott, scoring his highest score of 169 in the process.

#4 Lala and Mohinder and Surinder Amarnath

ICC @ICC cricketers.



Lala Amarnath, who was the first India player to score a Test century, also gave birth to the hero of their 1983 World Cup final win, Mohinder Amarnath. His other son, Surinder Amarnath, also played 10 Tests and three ODIs. The Amarnath family produced threecricketers.Lala Amarnath, who was the first India player to score a Test century, also gave birth to the hero of their 1983 World Cup final win, Mohinder Amarnath. His other son, Surinder Amarnath, also played 10 Tests and three ODIs. The Amarnath family produced three 🇮🇳 cricketers.Lala Amarnath, who was the first India player to score a Test century, also gave birth to the hero of their 1983 World Cup final win, Mohinder Amarnath. His other son, Surinder Amarnath, also played 10 Tests and three ODIs. https://t.co/zcxkyzfHre

Lala Amarnath became the first-ever Indian to score a Test century, achieving the feat in 1933 against England. His eldest son, Surinder Amarnath, followed in his father's footsteps and scored a century on his Test debut against New Zealand in Auckland in 1976.

Mohinder Amarnath became the third member of the family to score a century for India in the longest format of the game. He has 11 centuries and 24 half-centuries, scoring 4378 runs in 69 Test matches. He also played a key part in India's first-ever World Cup win in 1983, winning the Player of the Match award in the semi-finals and the final.

#5 Geoff and Shaun and Mitchell Marsh

ICC @ICC After father Geoff and brother Shaun he was the third of his family to represent Australia - Happy Birthday @mitchmarsh235 After father Geoff and brother Shaun he was the third of his family to represent Australia - Happy Birthday @mitchmarsh235! https://t.co/m5RSfQCHei

Like Lala Amarnath, Geoff Marsh is a part of this list along with his two sons, Shaun and Mitchell Marsh. Geoff himself scored 2854 runs for his country, including four centuries and 15 half-centuries. Shaun Marsh carried the legacy forward with 2265 runs in 38 matches, including 6 tons to his name.

Despite having had a more successful white-ball career, particularly in T20Is, Mitchell Marsh also has a couple of centuries to his name in the longest format. He has 1260 Test runs, representing the Baggy Greens on 32 occasions.

