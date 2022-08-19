"Bas, bas, itne upar nahi" - 5 funny moments of Rishabh Pant in ads 

Team India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has emerged as one of the most popular young cricket stars in the country. The 24-year-old has left fans captivated on several occasions with his on-field heroics.

Apart from enthralling viewers with his dynamic batting, Pant's sense of humour has also caught the attention of many. From his chirpiness behind the stumps to his antics outside the field, there is never a dull moment when he's on centre-stage.

Considering his tremendous popularity among the masses, a number of brands have roped him in as a brand ambassador. The player has made sure to entertain everyone around him, even during those ad shoots.

He has also featured in a number of funny commercials for various companies. Here, we take a look at five such hilarious moments from Rishabh Pant's ad shoots.

#5 "Looking at the wrong camera" - Rishabh Pant's fun ad shoot

Rishabh Pant shared a couple of pictures on his Instagram account of a recent shoot for a commercial. The left-handed batter looked dapper as he donned a smart blazer for the campaign.

The Delhi Capitals (DC) captain posed with a bat for the camera. His caption left fans in splits as he mentioned that he was looking at the wrong camera.

Pant posted on Instagram:

"Looking at the wrong camera 😅"

#4 "Bas bas itne upar nahi" - Rishabh Pant takes an innovative high catch

Pant was spotted having some fun while shooting for a sports apparel brand. He shared a video on his social media accounts to give fans a sneak peak of what he was up to amid the shoot.

In the video, Pant can be seen taking a high catch on a football field. But what was unique about it was that the cricket ball was taken up high in the air through the help of a drone.

The wicketkeeper can be seen saying "bas, bas, itna upar nahi" (stop, stop, not that high!) to the person who was handling the drone. He eventually took a fine diving catch in the end. Not surprising as he is a fine wicketkeeper who takes diving catches as a matter of course.

#3 Yuvraj Singh and Rishabh Pant

Indian cricket stars Rishabh Pant and Yuvraj Singh teamed up to shoot a commercial for a popular chocolate brand. The two players are known to share a great camaraderie off the field and their ad became a big hit, thanks to their chemistry on screen.

In the ad, Pant greeted the former India cricketer by mentioning that he was a big fan of his. The wicketkeeper was holding a bar of chocolate in his hand which caught the attention of Yuvraj and made him desire it.

Yuvraj calls his mother to tell her that he is hungry, giving a not-so-subtle hint to Pant to hand over the bar. However, Pant is no less keen on the chocolate and sensing Yuvi's cupidity, devours it himself.

Once again, Pant manages to appear charmingly mischievous, something that has defined his cricket and endeared him to fans.

#2 Rishabh Pant plays box cricket during an ad shoot

While shooting for an ad ahead of last year's Indian Premier League, Pant was spotted playing box cricket in the studio alongside his Delhi Capitals teammates.

The Delhi Capitals captain can be seen bowling to Ajinkya Rahane in a video shared by the franchise on their social media accounts. Ravichandran Ashwin was also featured in the video and was stationed at short-leg.

Here is the video:

Towards the end of the video, Pant cheekily asked DC's social media admin to also tag Shubman Gill in the video. It seems that this form of cricket is quite popular within the Indian team.

#1 Rishabh Pant plays cricket in a suit of armour

Rishabh Pant's commercial for a custom-clothing company went viral on social media as he was seen batting in a suit of armour.

The ad showed how wearing ready-made pants makes an individual's life very uncomfortable. Pant tried playing cricket dressed like a warrior in the advertisement.

He struggled to bat in that outfit, being unable to move. Then, he comes to bat in custom-made outfit, and is back to his old dashing self. The fact that the brand's name closely resembles the name of the cricket star is an added bonus.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat