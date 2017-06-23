5 glorious Indian ODI wins in West Indies

A journey down the memory lane with India's five famous ODI victories in West Indies.

@MarathiScouser by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2017, 15:02 IST

The West Indies tour begins today for Kohli and his men

India start their Carribean tour tonight with Queen's Park Oval ready to host the first one-day international of the five-match series. Both teams do not come into this series on a positive note. While India suffered a humiliating defeat in the final against Pakistan in the recently concluded Champions Trophy, West Indies lost to Afghanistan in an ODI at home.

But everything has not been so gloomy in the past as both these sides have produced some thrilling contests on the slow pitches of the Carribean. India tasted success recently but struggled against the great Windies teams of the 80s and the 90s (India have won 10 out of 29 ODIs played in West Indies).

On that note, let's have a look at the five of the most glorious Indian ODI wins against the West Indies on their home soil.

#5 India vs West Indies, Guyana, 1982-83

Sunil Gavaskar top scored with 90

A few days before India's famous World Cup victory came the tour of West Indies. Kapil Dev took his men to the Caribbean where Clive Lloyd's team was ready to wreck havoc.

West Indies were by far the best team in the world back then and understandably won the three-match series. But it was not all smooth sailing for them as the second ODI saw India won their first ever match on West Indian soil.

Batting first, India scored 282 for the loss of five wickets - their highest ever score at that time. Sunil Gavaskar top scored with 90 while Kapil Dev played the perfect finisher's role by smashing a 38 ball 72. He then bowled at tandem with Balwinder Singh Sandhu to dismiss Windies' openers cheaply and set the tone for the second innings.

Barring Sir Vivian Richards, no Windies batsman could withstand India's pressure and eventually, they succumbed to a 27 run loss. India won a historic game at Guyana which set the tone for the future encounters between the two.