5 great batsmen who played their last T20 against India

Kumar Sangakkara ended his T20 career on a high

The last decade or so has witnessed the tremendous rise of T20 format across the globe. From drawing more spectators towards the game to generating staggering revenues, cricket's shortest format has certainly taken the world by storm.

While lucrative career opportunities across several T20 leagues in the world have led many young batsmen to play aggressively and restrict themselves to limited overs, there have been many accomplished batsmen in the past who, in their short spans in T20I cricket, hadn't allowed the flamboyant game affect their form in other formats, thereby standing as the gleaming testimonies of champion batsmanship.

As we celebrate one great, Alastair Cook's last game against India, let's take a look at 5 such great batsmen who played their last T20 games against India.

#1 Kumar Sangakkara

Regarded as one of Sri Lanka's greatest players, Kumar Sangakkara made a marked presence in the T20 format as well. After making his T20I debut against England in 2006, Sangakkara went on to represent Sri Lanka in 56 games in the shortest format and scored 1382 runs at a strike rate of 119.55. The left-handed batsman, akin to his role in the other two formats, also kept wickets for the best part of his T20I career.

The grand finale of the ICC World T20 Championship on 6 April 2014, at Dhaka, marked Sangakkara's final game in his T20 career. The match saw Sri Lanka lock horns with India in a battle to win the elusive silverware. Chasing a target of 131 for victory, the Islanders were placed precariously at 41/2 when the veteran cricketer walked out to the middle and assumed charge. What followed was a treat to his fans as he scored a match-winning 52* to guide his team home and end his career on a fitting note.

