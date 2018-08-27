5 Greatest all-rounders to have ever played the gentleman's game

Kapil Dev is India's greatest all-rounder

Cricket has seen many all-rounders who have been instrumental behind their team's victories on numerous occasions.

Be it with the bat, or with the ball, it's the all-rounder whose mere presence during the intense back-breaking situations which helps the team in fending off the humongous pressure from their shoulders.

It is an all-rounder whose absence from the playing XI puts the skipper and even the most experienced players to ponder over the outcome of the riveting contests.

In fact, such is the significance of an all-rounder, that no team can even think of making their way into the grueling competitions without the support of a reliable all-rounder who could rip apart the scathing batting lineup with his bowling prowess or smack the opposition bowlers across the fence when needed.

The game of cricket has been fortunate to have witnessed few all-rounders who were proficient in the art of single-handedly decimating the opposition unit with their all-round dexterity .

Imran Khan

Regarded as one of the greatest leaders to ever emerged from the sub-continent, Imran Khan makes his name amongst the greatest all-rounders to have graced cricket with his presence.

He was one of the first and the finest exponents of the reverse-swing, who employed his art during his cricketing days to help Pakistan triumph over the rival units on numerous occasions.

Imran's records and statistics speak of the greatness he has achieved in the game of cricket. With 362 scalps in 88 Tests at a bowling average of 22.81 and 3,807 runs at a batting average of 37.69, he is a perfect example for the players from the subcontinent region who wish to become all-rounders in future.

