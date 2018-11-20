5 Greatest Test Bowlers Of All Time

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 129 // 20 Nov 2018, 15:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Shane Warne was a magician, a conjuror of tricks who bamboozled batsmen with his classy leg spin

Test match cricket has produced several great bowlers in its rich 141-year history. These men have defined their eras, made batsmen clueless with their craft and have emerged as biggest match winners for their respective countries.

But, who was the greatest of them all? Let’s find out:

#5 Joel Garner

Joel Garner Somerset and West Indies 1983

A part of the formidable pace quartet of the West Indies in the 1970s and 80s, the legendary Joel Garner sent shivers down the spine of many great batsmen of his time.

In the 58 matches that he played for his country, the legendary West Indian pacer took 259 wickets at an incredible average of 20.97. He will be best remembered for the devastating 6/56 that he took against New Zealand at Eden Park in 1980.

RECORD: Matches:58, Wickets:259, Avg:20.98

#4 Wasim Akram

Wasim Akram

He is easily the greatest left-arm pacer ever in the history of Test Match cricket. He was the ‘Sultan Of Swing’ and made the ball talk with the impeccable control he exhibited with both the old and the new ball.

Akram’s epic battles with the greats of his time like Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara are etched in the memory of each and every cricket fan.

In the 104 matches that the legendary paceman played for Pakistan, he took 414 wickets at an average of 23.62 including 25 five-wicket hauls. Wasim Akram will be best remembered for the 2 hat tricks he took in the space of just 9 days against Sri Lanka in 1998.

RECORD: Matches:104,Wickets:414, Avg:23.62

#3 Glenn McGrath

Glenn McGrath

If there was one man who could keep the likes of Tendulkar, Lara and Dravid quiet and trouble them quite often, it was Mcgrath. The legendary Aussie’s line and length was his biggest strength as even great batsmen were caught off guard against the Aussie legend.

In the 124 matches that he played for Australia, Mcgrath took a colossal 563 wickets at an average of just 21.64 including 29 wicket hauls. Mcgrath retired from Test Cricket after the 2006-07 Ashes series where he, along with the iconic Shane Warne helped Australia thrash England 5-0. He took 21 wickets in his last test series.

RECORD: Matches:124, Wickets:563, Avg:21.64

1 / 2 NEXT