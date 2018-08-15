5 greatest Cricket moments of Independent India

Kartik Bansal FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 147 // 15 Aug 2018, 23:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

It is the 72nd year of Independence as the people of our country take pride in hoisting the flag every year with immense pride and honor. It feels blessed to stand under the National Flag as each one of us pledges to never let down the pride of our country.

A similar feeling dwells upon the minds of all those fortunate players who have represented their nation at the World Stage. Singing the national anthem before any game or witnessing the TriColor being hoisted after a major win, is a moment that time and again reminds us of our identity of being Indian.

Cricket has played the pivotal role in uniting the nation at times of National disintegration. It has been a journey with many ups and downs but every time the nation has stood by its team to keep intact the sanctity of the Indian flag.

On this auspicious occasion, we take a leaf out of the Indian cricket history and look back at certain moments that defined cricket in India.

#5. Series wins in England and West Indies in 1971

It was five years after Independence in 1952 when India registered its first series victory over the arch-rivals Pakistan. However, it was a win against the rookies at the world stage. India was still a team who could play well at home in patches and was conceived with a mindset of getting decimated on the foreign soil. In regards to the same, India had a golden run in 1971 when they went onto defeat England and West Indies in their own backyard for the very first time to register a series win.

Both the teams along with Australia were reckoned as the giants in the cricketing arena. But it was India, who did a major upset against the invincible West Indian team to win the 5-match Test series 1-0 and then saw the English off-guard in the 3-match series by 1-0. These two series victories gave the nation the confidence to fight in alien conditions. The tour gave a birth to the national hero in Sunil Gavaskar who played against the fearsome Caribbean bowling attack and mustered over 700 runs in his debut series.

1 / 5 NEXT