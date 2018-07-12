5 Greatest ODI Chases by India

Over the years, India has developed into an excellent ODI side, and with two of the greatest 2nd innings batsmen in MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, it has developed a reputation for being exceptional at ODI run chases, so much so that sides opt to bowl first to avoid going up against its chasing might.

Through its history of nearly 950 ODI games, the Indian team has been on the end of numerous successful and failed chases. This list contains some of the best chases of the last 15 years. As with any lists, there is often conflict on what the best 5 are but it is undeniable that the 5 following chases were unbelievable displays of batting showmanship.

Of these selected chases, the common denominator is these two men, Dhoni and Kohli, who have revolutionised chasing in limited overs cricket and built a reputation for the Indian team’s chasing credentials.

India vs Sri Lanka – Match 11 at Hobart, Commonwealth Bank Tri-Series 2012

Virat Kohli - A star is born

India were set 321 to win, and while this by itself was not an impossible chase in 2012, the requirements were steeper. Due to net run rate concerns in the tri-series, India not only had to chase the 321 but had to do so within 40 overs which would mean maintaining a run rate of over 8.

A gargantuan task, but it was chased. Best part? It took only 36.4 overs. This was the match that put Kohli on the map as an exciting prospect in limited overs cricket, as a 23-year-old Kohli scored 133 off just 86 deliveries to guide India home.

The Bellerive Oval in Hobart was treated to something special that night as Kohli went after the Sri Lankan bowling, mainly targeting Lasith Malinga who has a reputation of being one of the greatest limited overs bowlers. Everything they tried was futile as Kohli managed to pierce tiny gaps, striking 16 4s, and even put away pinpoint yorkers from Malinga to the boundaries as he brought out his now characteristic wristy shots.