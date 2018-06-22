5 Greatest ODI wins for Team India against England in England over the years

5 of the greatest wins by Team India against England over the past 2 decades

India’s tour of England is the most anticipated series after the Indian Premier League 2018. This would be team India’s first of many overseas assignments heading into the 50 over World Cup to be held in England in 2019.

The tour will start off from July 3rd with 3 T20I’s followed by 3 ODI’s and 5 test matches ending in mid-September. India had a great ODI series last time around (2014) winning the 5 match ODI series 3-1 with 1 game washed out.

Coming to Head to Head statistics, Out of the 96 games played between both the teams, India has an upper hand in winning 52 games to England’s 39. 2 Games ended up as a tie with 3 games as No result. Over the past couple of decades, both the teams have been part of some great encounters.

In this segment, we look at 5 memorable wins for Team India against England in England over the years.

#5 Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh steer India to home at Lords – 2002 Natwest Series

This was India’s first game in the Natwest series 2002, which was played in England. England won the toss and elected to bat first on a flat surface at Lords. The decision to bat first proved correct as England notched up a solid total of 271/5 in their allocated 50 overs.

Marcus Trescothick was the top scorer for England with a swashbuckling 86 off 78 balls. Skipper Nasser Hussain chipped in with a commendable knock of 54 from 82 balls.

Yuvraj Singh was the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets, while Zaheer Khan and Sourav Ganguly shared 1 wicket apiece.

In reply, India got off to a rollicking start thanks to openers Virender Sehwag and Sourav Ganguly, who scored at more than 6 runs per over. The pair added 109 runs for the 1st wicket before Ashley Giles triggered a mini-collapse. From 109-0, India slumped to 141-4 in 27.4 overs.

The onus was on Rahul Dravid and Yuvraj Singh to steer the ship. Both the batsmen took time and then started to take the attack to the opposition. The pair put up 131 unbeaten runs stand for the 5th wicket to steer India to a memorable victory at Lords.

Rahul Dravid crafted his way to a breezy 73* of 86 balls with 7 hits to the fence, while Yuvraj Singh was the aggressor among the two with 64* of 65 balls with 7 boundaries.

Result: India won the game with 6 wickets and 7 balls to spare.

Yuvraj Singh was awarded the Man of the Match for his all-round performance with both bat and ball.