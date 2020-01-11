5 greatest Test innings by Rahul Dravid

Akshay Saraswat FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 11, 2020

Jan 11, 2020 IST SHARE

Rahul Dravid was made for Tests and vice versa

Hardly anyone would disagree that Rahul Dravid is among the five greatest Indian batsmen of all time. But when it comes to technique and defensive prowess, he was peerless. For those who grew up watching The Wall in action, he was the nearest anyone came to embodying perfection. Both on and off the field, Rahul Sharad Dravid was the perfect gentleman and role model.

Today is his 47th birthday and wishes are pouring in from his former teammates and fans. While many waste their time comparing him to Sachin Tendulkar and debating who is better – an utterly fruitless and disrespectful exercise – most intelligent fans reminisce of his playing days.

In a tribute to this great man and legend of the game, here we look back at five of the greatest innings that Rahul Dravid played in his Test career. Though he has a great record in ODIs also, it was in Test matches where his greatness fully bloomed into view. So, here are then, in ascending order, the 5 best Test knocks by the great wall of Indian cricket.

Rahul Dravid set up India's famous win at Perth in 2008

#5. 93 vs Australia, Perth, 2008

This match was played after the ill-tempered and controversial Sydney Test of 2008. The Indian team was already 2-0 down in the series and the action moved to the one ground that was considered least suited to the Indian team – the legendary WACA in Perth.

Known for being the fastest and bounciest pitch in the world, the track at this venue was supposed to be perfect for a bowling attack consisting of Brett Lee, Shaun Tait, Mitchell Johnson, and Stuart Clarke. In a brave decision, captain Anil Kumble decided to bat first.

The four-pronged pace attack of the Australian team managed to get the openers out cheaply but then ran into - The Wall. He scored 93 and formed a 139-run 3rd wicket partnership with Sachin Tendulkar.

This innings helped India to post a respectable score of 330 in the first innings which set up a memorable win for the Indian side – their first and only one at this venue. It was a win that wasn’t just memorable because of the conditions it came in but also because of the circumstances surrounding the game. And it wouldn’t have been possible without Dravid standing between India and Australia’s fiery pace battery.

