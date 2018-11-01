×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

5 Highest individual scores in T20 internationals

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
294   //    01 Nov 2018, 12:17 IST

Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell are known for making tall scores in T20Is
Aaron Finch and Glenn Maxwell are known for making tall scores in T20Is

T20 cricket is the shortest format of cricket where each team plays 20 overs. As the overs are limited, the batsmen tend to play fearlessly, resulting in a number of quick-paced innings.

The craze of T20 cricket first made an appearance at the inaugural T20I World Cup hosted by South Africa in 2007. The number of fans of such quickfire cricket kept increasing from thereon, which gave rise to various domestic leagues around the globe. But the international matches still receive more attention. 

 As T20 cricket is most suited to power hitters, the West Indians and the Australians have dominated the format. These two teams have traditionally had plenty of big hitters; in fact, the top 5 individual scores in T20Is belong to batsmen from these two sides alone. 

Here’s a look at the top 5 individual scores in T20Is:

#5 Shane Watson - 124*

Australia v India - Game 3
Australia v India - Game 3

Shane Watson is a right-handed all-rounder, and is one of the rare players who can bowl tidily and also be explosive with the bat.

Watson is the ideal cricketer for the white-ball formats. He possesses the talent of handling both pace and spin comfortably, and can send the ball sailing into the stands with very little effort.

The Australian stalwart made his T20I debut against South Africa in 2006. His highest individual score is 124 off 71 balls with a strike rate of 174.65, which came against India. This also happens to be the fifth largest score ever in a T20I.

Watson also has had huge amount of success playing in the IPL, and has multiple IPL centuries to his name.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC T20 World Cup Australia Cricket Team West Indies Cricket Glenn Maxwell Aaron Finch
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Top five wicket-takers in T20s
RELATED STORY
10 middle-order batsmen who became great openers
RELATED STORY
Lowest T20I totals by the top 10 teams
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who battled on-field injuries with heroism
RELATED STORY
10 times an unfancied bowler tore through a top batting side
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
5 brilliant MS Dhoni moments in limited overs cricket...
RELATED STORY
Five unsung heroes that help their teams #ClingOnToVictory
RELATED STORY
5 underrated coaches who turned out to be effective
RELATED STORY
Strongest T20I XI featuring 11 captains
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us