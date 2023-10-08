5 highest match aggregates in Men's ODI World Cup ft. South Africa and Sri Lanka 

Every four years, the high-octane ICC Men's ODI World Cup tournament provides teams with a stage to display some high-caliber cricket.

While the tournament began in 1975, the landscape of the 50-over game has massively changed since then. With only four fielders allowed outside the 30-yard circle from overs 10–40, the margin of error for the bowlers has diminished over the years.

Also, the advent of two new balls in ODI cricket, one being used from each end of the wicket, has made the bowler's life more difficult.

These changes have also affected the ODI World Cup as we now often see high-scoring matches take place in every edition. In fact, eight of the top 10 highest match aggregates in an ODI World Cup have occurred since the 2015 World Cup edition.

One of the latest instances of a run-fest took place in Delhi, where South Africa hammered 428/5 in the first innings. While Sri Lanka got nowhere near the target, they did manage to score 326 runs as well.

On that note, let's take a look at the five highest match aggregates in the ICC Men's ODI World Cup, and where does the match between South Africa and Sri Lanka rank on the list?

#5 676 - India (338) vs England (338/8) at the 2011 ODI World Cup in Bengaluru

Scorecard of the IND vs ENG match at the 2011 ODI World Cup [Getty Images]

One of the best games at the 2011 ODI World Cup took place between two 'Group B' teams in India and England at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Batting first, India's top-order relished the batting conditions, with Virender Sehwag scoring a quickfire 35, while Gautam Gambhir (51) and Yuvraj Singh (58) chipped in with half-centuries.

However, Sachin Tendulkar, playing his last ODI World Cup, slammed 120 off 115 balls with the help of 10 fours and five sixes. He feasted on the English bowling and entertained the jam-packed Chinnaswamy Stadium with delight.

Tim Bresnan led a late fightback for England with a five-for as India slumped from 3/305 to 338 all out. Nevertheless, the hosts would have fancied their chances of a win at the halfway stage.

England captain Andrew Strauss, however, came up with one of the finest knocks in a World Cup chase. He transferred the pressure back on the Indian bowlers with a stroke-filled 158 off 145 balls. The left-hander smashed 18 fours and a six during his innings to raise hopes of a famous England triumph.

Strauss and Ian Bell (69) were involved in a third-wicket stand of 170. At 281/2, England seemed in command. However, Zaheer Khan brought India back into the game by dismissing both players off consecutive deliveries. With his brilliant display of reverse-swing bowling, Khan also accounted for Paul Collingwood (1).

England needed two to win off the last ball, but Munaf Patel, who bowled the last over, did not give Graeme Swann any room. The batter, nevertheless, managed a single to mid-off as the game ended in a famous tie.

The match saw a total of 676 runs getting scored, which was the highest match aggregate in a World Cup game at that time.

#4 682 runs - England (334/9) vs Pakistan (348/8) at the 2019 World Cup in Nottingham

England v Pakistan - ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Pakistan registered a statement victory when they beat the hosts England in the sixth match of the ODI World Cup 2019.

Put into bat first at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Pakistan made a resounding first-innings total of 348/8. While none of the Pakistani batter reached the three-figure mark, several batters came together to perform collectively.

Openers Imam-ul-Haq (44) and Fakhar Zaman (36) got a great start for the Men in Green, adding 82 runs off the 14 overs. However, Moeen Ali, with his off-spin, accounted for the wickets of the two lefties.

Pakistan's middle-order, however, did exceedingly well as all three of Babar Azam (63), Mohammed Hafeez (84) and skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed (55) made half-centuries. Hafeez, in particular, was mighty impressive, scoring at a wonderful rate of 135.48 and hit eight boundaries and two sixes during his 62-ball 84.

England's chase for 349 got off to a worrying start as they lost four of their wickets with only 118 runs on the board. However, the relentless approach from England saw Joe Root and Jos Buttler join forces and stitch together a 130-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Both Root and Buttler powered their team closer to the target and made resounding centuries in the process. While Root made 107, Buttler took only 76 balls to score his 103 runs. However, once Root perished in the 39th over, Pakistan kept inflicting wickets and eventually restricted England to 339/4.

Hafeez was fittingly adjudged as the Player of the Match for his 84 runs and a wicket of Ben Stokes in the second innings.

#3 688 runs - Australia (376/9) vs Sri Lanka (312) at the 2015 ODI World Cup in Sydney

Glenn Maxwell and Shane Watson during their 2015 ODI World Cup match vs SL [Getty Images]

The group clash between Australia and Sri Lanka at the 2015 ODI World Cup in Sydney is largely remembered for Glenn Maxwell's freakish innings.

Maxwell blazed away to his maiden ODI hundred and scored 102 runs in only 53 balls. He took only 51 balls to reached to his century, scoring the fastest ever ODI World Cup century for Australia.

Due to Maxwell's brilliant ton and well-made fifties from Steve Smith (72), Michael Clarke (68) and Shane Watson (67), Australia got to a huge total of 376/9 in their 50 overs.

Tillakaratne Dilshan set the tone for the Sri Lanka reply by hitting Mitchell Johnson for six consecutive fours off the fifth over. Despite losing Lahiru Thirimmane in the second over, Dilshan and Kumar Sangakkara added 130 runs for the second wicket.

While Dilshan was given out LBW for 62, Sangakkara (104) went to hit his third consecutive century on the run. Sri Lanka were always struggling to keep up with the rate, particularly after Australia captain Clarke ran out Mahela Jayawardene (19) in the 31st over.

Sangakkara also lost his wicket, courtesy of James Faulkner, who took a brilliant three-wicket haul.

Australia eventually bundled out Sri Lanka for 312 runs and won the game by 64 runs.

#2 714 runs - Australia (381/5) vs Bangladesh (333/8) at the 2019 ODI World Cup in Nottingham

David Warner acknowledging the appluase from the crowd after his 166 vs Bangladesh [Getty Images]

The first-ever ODI World Cup game to witness more than 700 runs came when Australia and Bangladesh locked horns at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham in 2019.

Batting first, the Aussie batters plummeted the Bangladeshi bowlers to all parts of the ground as openers David Warner and Aaron Finch made an opening partnership of 121 runs.

While Finch was out for 53, Warner continued his damage and went on to hit one of the most dominating batting performances in the tournament.

Warner was involved in a 192-run stand for the third wicket alongside Usman Khawaja, who himself made 89 runs.

While Bangladesh did well to keep boundaries under control in the middle overs, they couldn't stop the carnage in the last 10 overs as Australia hammered 131 runs in the last 60 balls.

Warner, in particular, hit 14 boundaries and five lusty maximums en route to his 166-run knock in 147 deliveries. With this, Australia ended up scoring 381 runs on the board.

It was always going to be a daunting task for Bangladesh. However, they came out with high spirits and did remarkably well to post 333/8 in their 50 overs. Experienced campaigner Mushfiqur Rahim led the charge and smashed a brilliant century. He remained unbeaten at 102 off 97 balls.

Mahmudullah also made 69, while all three of Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mitchell Starc, and Marcus Stoinis took two wickets each.

#1 754 runs - South Africa (428/5) vs Sri Lanka (326/10) at the 2023 ODI World Cup in Delhi

Aiden Markram raising his bat after a superlative century during the SA vs SL - ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023

The latest entrant on the list, the recently concluded match between South Africa and Sri Lanka, proved to be a record-breaking one as it garnered a total of 754 runs across the two innings.

Although the surface in Delhi is not known for high-scoring matches, the track provided nothing for the bowlers as the batters made merry.

Sri Lanka won the toss and asked South Africa to bat first. The Proteas endured a doggy start, losing their skipper, Temba Bavuma, in the second over.

However, Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen then joined hands and laid down a perfect platform to post a big total on the board. Under some scorching conditions, the two took a full toll on the Lankan bowlers and were involved in a 204-run partnership for the second wicket.

De Kock (100 off 84) was the first batter to get to his century before getting caught on the very next ball. Van der Dussen also completed his ton and made 108 runs.

With two new batters in Aiden Markram and Heinrich Klaasen, Sri Lanka thought they could sneak in some quiet overs. However, little did they know what was about to hit them.

After making nine runs off his first ten balls, Markram went berserk and played some top-quality shots to complete his half-century in 34 balls.

There was no stopping Markram as he set the stage on fire by smashing his next 50 runs in only 15 balls, thus reaching his century in just 49 balls. His 49-ball ton is now the fastest ODI World Cup hundred ever.

With this mayhem, South Africa posted a humongous total of 428/5.

The Sri Lankan batters further entertained the crowd in Delhi by hitting 94 runs in their first ten overs. Kusal Mendis, who batted at No. 3, made a 25-ball half-century and put the South African under extreme pressure. He smashed four fours and eight huge sixes during his 42-ball 76.

Left-hander Charith Asalanka also made 79 off 65. However, their chase was thwarted by losing wickets at regular junctures. All five bowlers used by South Africa were among the wickets, with Gerald Coetzee taking 3/68.

Sri Lanka made 326 before getting skittled out in 44.5 overs. It is interesting to note that as many as 105 boundaries (fours and sixes) were hit in the game, which is the most number of boundaries hit in an ODI World Cup game.