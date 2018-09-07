5 Highest Test scores of VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman will be remembered for his game-winning knocks

VVS Laxman is definitely one among the all-time greats when it comes to Test cricket. The wrist master saved his team on a number of occasions with his calm and composed innings. The way he built partnerships with tail-end batsmen and helped Indian team will forever be cherished by the fans.

Laxman featured in 134 Tests for India and scored 8481 runs at an average of 45.97 accompanied by 17 centuries and 56 half-centuries. The Hyderabadi specialist is the only player to score 1000 runs at a single ground (Eden Gardens) with an average above 100.

This article is dedicated to his batting significance as we take a look at 5 of the highest scoring innings of his Test career.

#5 167 vs Australia, SCG, 2000

Laxman hit his maiden Test century against his favorite Aussies

India were in Australia for a 3-Test series in 2000. Australia already won the series and the third Test was a dead-rubber. In the third Test, India won the toss and chose to bat first but were dismissed for a mere 150 runs.

In reply, Australia went on to post a huge total of 552 on the board. Justin Langer smashed a double-century and Ponting scored a century. In the third innings of the Test, India kept losing wickets at one end but at the other end, opener VVS Laxman showed patience punishing the bad deliveries, leaving the good ones.

He went on to register his maiden Test century and scored 167 off 198 with 27 fours. India got all-out for just 261 runs despite Laxman's heroics. Australia won the match by an innings and 141 runs, McGrath was awarded the Man of the Match award for his 10-wicket haul.

