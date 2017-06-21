5 important problems that the Indian team must address right now

Team India desperately needs to work on these five things.

@Deeptesh_poet by Deeptesh Sen Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2017, 17:50 IST

Once the best fielder in the squad, Yuvraj is now a liability in the field

Though Pakistan inflicted a heavy defeat on India in the ICC Champions Trophy final, it has to be conceded that India had a great tournament and suffered just one bad day in the final.

The defeat in the final and the times they have struggled in the tournament have however exposed some major weaknesses that the Indian team has at the moment. It is absolutely necessary that India looks into these problems and tries to solve these issues as quickly as possible.

Here are 5 important problems that the Indian team must address right now.

#5 Poor fielding

Ever since the emergence of promising youngsters after 2000, the Indian team got rid of its tag of being poor and laborious when it came to fielding. Most remarkable among them were Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif back then, and Suresh Raina after that.

India since then has developed into a great fielding unit that is as good as any team on its day. Quite strangely, however, they were extremely poor in the field during most part of the Champions Trophy this year.

Except for the occasional brilliance from Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli, the Indian team were mostly flat as they missed crucial catches or run-out chances at important junctures. The likes of Kedar Jadhav, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rohit Sharma and even Yuvraj Singh were insipid and too laid back in the field.

For the first time in many years, the Indian team does not look a great fielding unit and that is a key problem that needs to be addressed soon.