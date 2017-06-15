5 India performances that didn't get the recognition they deserve

Recalling the unsung heroes of some of the biggest Indian wins.

Who was the architect of the 2011 World Cup final victory? Dhoni, Yuvraj or Gambhir?

Indian cricket team, time and again, has given its fans plenty of reasons to cheer about. And with each and every win, there emerges a hero, who took that particular game by the scruff of its neck and took his team to victory.

However, amidst all the jubilation and talks about the ‘hero’, quite often, we forget that there was an innings or a spell which set up the platform for the ‘hero’ to launch from. Here, in this article, we talk about five such performances who didn’t get the recognition because a teammate of theirs stole all the limelight by taking the team through.

#1 Gautam Gambhir, 2007 T20 World Cup Final

Gambhir was the top scorer in the tournament

India were crowned the champions of the inaugural T20 World Cup under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The highlights from the tournament were a young and new captain's outstanding leadership qualities and Yuvraj Singh's six sixes off Stuart Broad.

Both Dhoni and his confidante Yuvraj deserved all the attention they did, but not at the cost of Gautam Gambhir's brilliant knock going uncredited.

Not many people remember, or even know, that the highest run-getter in the tournament was Gambhir. He amassed 227 runs with an average of 37.83 and a strike rate of 129. And that speaks volumes of how instrumental the Delhi batsman was in the India's victory.

In the marquee final against arch- rivals Pakistan, Gambhir scored a gritty 75 off 54 when other big names in the India batting line-up failed to make an impact.