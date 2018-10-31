5 Indian batsmen who have smashed the most sixes in ODIs

A batsman is awarded six runs when he can hit a delivery straight outside the boundary line through the aerial route with the ball not even touching the ground once. There have been many cricketers who made a name for themselves by hitting huge sixes. With the advent of limited overs cricket, six-hitting has become an art. It is a must for every middle order batsman or finisher to possess this ability to help his team post huge totals on the board and provide them momentum.

While India has not had too many six hitters in its ODI history, players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya are trying to change the trend.

Here’s a list of the 5 Indian batsmen who have smashed the most number of sixes in their ODI careers.

#5 Yuvraj Singh - 155 Sixes

Yuvraj Singh is the only batsman on the planet to have struck 6 sixes in an over in T20Is when he achieved this feat against England in 2007, dispatching 6 Stuart Broad deliveries outside the ground. Yuvi was one of the biggest stars to have played for India and the Punjab born all-rounder made a name for himself by striking huge sixes. He played 278 ODI innings in his career and hit 155 sixes.

He has a career strike rate of 87.69 and he played in the middle order for India. Yuvraj aggregated 8701 runs in his ODI career and had a best score of 150. The Indian stalwart was last seen playing in Indian colors in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, where he could score only 105 runs in 5 matches.

