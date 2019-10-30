Top 5 Indian batsmen with the most ODI runs this decade (2010-2019)

Virat Kohli

This decade has been a riveting one for Indian cricket, especially in the ODI format. It started with batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar becoming the first man to score a double hundred in ODI cricket, when he smashed an ethereal 200* off just 147 balls against South Africa.

Then India won the 2011 World Cup, with MS Dhoni playing a captain's knock in the summit clash and leading from the front. An entire country of a billion-plus erupted in unbridled joy.

India tasted more success after that, winning the 2013 Champions Trophy in England too. But then the two subsequent World Cups ended in disappointment, with India getting knocked out in the semi-finals of both the 2015 and 2019 editions.

This decade has also seen the retirement of many legends of Indian cricket from the ODI format, including the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh.

But the greatest story of the decade has been the emergence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma as batting powerhouses. The two men have taken the cricketing world by storm, smashing bowling attacks across the world with disdain.

In this article, let us look at 5 Indian batsmen with the most ODI runs in this decade.

#5 Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has played 144 matches for India in this decade and scored 3718 runs at an average of 35.40, including 3 hundreds and 23 fifties. Raina’s first hundred of the decade came in the year 2010 when he scored 106 against Sri Lanka at Dhaka. However, the classy innings went in vain as Sri Lanka romped home by 4 wickets.

His second hundred of the decade came in Cardiff in the year 2014. Raina’s whirlwind 100, scored off just 75 balls, enabled India to thrash the hosts by 133 runs.

His final century of the decade came during the 2015 World Cup, when he scored 110* to help India beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets.

Raina last played an ODI for India on 17 July 2018.

