×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

5 Indian batsmen with the most number of double hundreds in Test cricket

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
212   //    14 Nov 2018, 12:08 IST

Sachin Tendulkar scored six double hundreds for India in Tests
Sachin Tendulkar scored six double hundreds for India in Tests

Test cricket is a game of patience and it can test the character of even the best in the business. To win a game of Test cricket, a sustained effort is required, a flash in the pan effort is invariably not enough to win a Test match.

Batting in Test matches also requires a lot of discipline and patience. A team needs to score big in order to win a Test match, and for a team to score big, individual batsmen need to play big knocks. A quickfire fifty might win a one day international or a T20 match but it will not win Test matches for a team.

To be a great Test batsman, one needs to have the ability to score big hundreds. Big hundreds are worth the gold in Test match cricket. India has produced some great batsmen over the years and many of them have played humongous innings during their respective careers.

Let us take a look at some of the most consistent batsmen amongst these greats by looking at the number of Test double-hundreds they have scored:

#5 Sunil Gavaskar (4)

Gavaskar had a phenomenal record against West Indies

Known for his patient and big knocks, Sunil Gavaskar was the first world-class batsman to emerge from India. His exploits against fearsome pace battery of West Indies is the stuff of a legend. Gavaskar ended his career with mammoth 34 centuries.

Gavaskar scored 4 double centuries during his entire Test career. His knock of 236* against West Indies was his highest score. Out of 4 double-centuries, 3 came against West Indies while one was scored against England.

#4 Rahul Dravid (5)

Rahul Dravid is one of the finest batsmen that India has ever produced
Rahul Dravid is one of the finest batsmen that India has ever produced

Rahul Dravid is one of the finest batsmen that India has ever produced. His exploits in alien conditions have won him many accolades during his illustrious career. Dravid is a much-acclaimed coach nowadays. He has coached India under-19 sides and India A sides.

Dravid scored 5 double centuries during his entire Test career. His knock of 270 against Pakistan was his highest score. He scored one double century each against Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

1 / 2 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Virat Kohli Greatest Cricketers of All Time Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Top 5 Indian batsmen with most Test runs versus Australia
RELATED STORY
Batsmen with most triple hundreds in Test matches
RELATED STORY
6 Batsmen who can beat Brian Lara's record of highest...
RELATED STORY
Can Rohit Sharma make a mark in the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
India's All-time Test XI in Australia
RELATED STORY
Highest runs by an Indian player in a Test series in...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018: India's last victorious Test...
RELATED STORY
3 changes from the approach in England which can help...
RELATED STORY
Cricketers who narrowly missed out on scoring three...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov, 07:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
| Wed, 28 Nov, 11:30 PM
Cricket Australia XI
India
CAXI VS IND preview
1st Test | Thu, 06 Dec, 12:00 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:50 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe Test Series 2018
India v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia v South Africa Twenty20 2018
Australia v South Africa ODI Series 2018
South Africa in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England Test Series 2018
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
India in Australia Tour Matches 2018
Australia v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand ODI Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Test Series in UAE 2018
ICC Women's World T20 - West Indies 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Bangladesh v Windies Test Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka in New Zealand Tour Match 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
New Zealand A v India A Four-Day Series 2018
New Zealand A v India A One-Day Series 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Four-Day Match in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions One-Day Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan A v England Lions Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us