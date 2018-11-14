5 Indian batsmen with the most number of double hundreds in Test cricket

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 212 // 14 Nov 2018, 12:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Sachin Tendulkar scored six double hundreds for India in Tests

Test cricket is a game of patience and it can test the character of even the best in the business. To win a game of Test cricket, a sustained effort is required, a flash in the pan effort is invariably not enough to win a Test match.

Batting in Test matches also requires a lot of discipline and patience. A team needs to score big in order to win a Test match, and for a team to score big, individual batsmen need to play big knocks. A quickfire fifty might win a one day international or a T20 match but it will not win Test matches for a team.

To be a great Test batsman, one needs to have the ability to score big hundreds. Big hundreds are worth the gold in Test match cricket. India has produced some great batsmen over the years and many of them have played humongous innings during their respective careers.

Let us take a look at some of the most consistent batsmen amongst these greats by looking at the number of Test double-hundreds they have scored:

#5 Sunil Gavaskar (4)

Known for his patient and big knocks, Sunil Gavaskar was the first world-class batsman to emerge from India. His exploits against fearsome pace battery of West Indies is the stuff of a legend. Gavaskar ended his career with mammoth 34 centuries.

Gavaskar scored 4 double centuries during his entire Test career. His knock of 236* against West Indies was his highest score. Out of 4 double-centuries, 3 came against West Indies while one was scored against England.

#4 Rahul Dravid (5)

Rahul Dravid is one of the finest batsmen that India has ever produced

Rahul Dravid is one of the finest batsmen that India has ever produced. His exploits in alien conditions have won him many accolades during his illustrious career. Dravid is a much-acclaimed coach nowadays. He has coached India under-19 sides and India A sides.

Dravid scored 5 double centuries during his entire Test career. His knock of 270 against Pakistan was his highest score. He scored one double century each against Australia, England, Pakistan, New Zealand and Zimbabwe.

1 / 2 NEXT