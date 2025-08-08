5 Indian batters with most Test runs in SENA nations ft. Virat Kohli

Team India recently beat England by six runs at Old Trafford in Manchester as the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy ended in a 2-2 draw. The hard-fought series began with England clinching a five-wicket win in Leeds in the Test first, successfully chasing down a challenging target of 371.

The visitors made a sensational comeback in Birmingham, led by their skipper Shubman Gill, who smashed 269 & 161 as India registered a record 336-run win. Team India failed to chase 193 at Lord's, but kept themselves alive in the series with a defiant batting effort in Manchester. India then went on to beat England by a narrow margin of six runs at The Oval to draw level.

Following their two wins during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, India have now registered 11 Test triumphs in England and 31 in SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia). Over the years, a number of Indian batters have played a big role in overseas Test match wins. On that note, we look at India's top five Test run-getters in SENA countries.

#5 Cheteshwar Pujara (2,558)

Cheteshwar Pujara is fifth on the list of Indian batters with most Test runs in SENA nations. In 41 matches (80 innings), he has scored 2,558 runs at an average of 32.79, with five hundreds and 14 half-centuries.

Pujara's highest Test score in a SENA country is 193, which came against Australia in Sydney in January 2019. The right-hander scored 153 against South Africa in Johannesburg (December 2013), 132* against England in Southampton (August 2018) and 106 against Australia in Melbourne (December 2018).

#4 VVS Laxman (2,710)

VVS Laxman batting against Australia during the 2003-04 tour (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former India middle-order batter VVS Laxman totaled 2,710 runs in SENA nations from 41 Test matches. In 75 innings, he averaged 40.44, with the aid of five hundreds and 15 half-centuries.

Laxman's highest Test score in SENA countries was 178, which was registered against his favorite opponent Australia in Sydney in January 2004. The elegant Hyderabad cricketer had scored a sublime 167 at the same venue in January 2000 and hit 109 in January 2008. He also scored 148 in Adelaide (December 2003) and the iconic 124* against New Zealand in the Napier Test in March 2009.

#3 Virat Kohli (3,781)

Former captain Virat Kohli features in the top three list of Indian batters with most Test runs in SENA nations. In 48 matches (93 innings), he totaled 3,781 runs at an average of 41.54, with as many as 12 hundreds to go with 14 half-centuries.

Kohli's highest individual score in a SENA Test came against Australia when he hit 169 in 2014 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. He also scored a brilliant 153 against South Africa in Centurion (January 2018) and valiant 149 against England in Birmingham (August 2018).

The 36-year-old scored hundreds in both innings of the Adelaide Test in December 2014. His knocks of 115 & 141, however, went in vain as Australia beat India by 48 runs. Kohli was named Player of the Match for scoring 119 & 96 against the Proteas in the Johannesburg Test in December 2013.

#2 Rahul Dravid (3,909)

Rahul Dravid loved batting in Test matches in SENA countries. In 46 matches (89 innings), he scored 3,909 runs at an impressive average of 49.48, with the aid of 10 hundreds and 17 half-centuries.

The Wall's highest Test score in a SENA nation came against Australia in Adelaide in December 2003 when he scored 233 in India's historic triumph. Dravid also scored a memorable 217 against England at The Oval during the 2002 tour.

Player Innings Runs Average HS 100s 50s Sachin Tendulkar 114 5,387 51.30 241* 17 23 Rahul Dravid 89 3,909 49.48 233 10 17 Virat Kohli 93 3,781 41.54 169 12 14 VVS Laxman 75 2,710 40.44 178 5 15 Cheteshwar Pujara 80 2,558 32.79 193 5 14

(India’s Top 5 Test run-getters in SENA nations)

The former India captain's first Test ton came in South Africa in January 1997 when he scored 148 in the Johannesburg Test. Dravid also hit 190 & 103* against New Zealand in Hamilton (January 1999), 148 against England in Leeds (August 2002) and 146* against England at The Oval (August 2011).

#1 Sachin Tendulkar (5,387)

Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-getter for Team India in Test matches in SENA nations by some distance. In 63 matches (114 innings), he scored 5,387 runs at an average of 51.30, with 17 hundreds and 23 half-centuries.

Tendulkar's highest Test score in a SENA country came against Australia in Sydney in January 2004 when he scored 241*. The Master Blaster also scored 193 against England in Leeds in August 2002 and 177 against the same opposition in Nottingham in July 1996.

Of his 17 Test hundreds in SENA nations, six came in Australia, four in England, two in New Zealand and five in South Africa. Tendulkar's maiden Test ton came in Manchester when he scored an unbeaten 119 during the 1990 tour. He also contributed 169 against the Proteas in Cape Town in January 1997 and 160 against New Zealand in Hamilton in March 2009.

