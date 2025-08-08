5 Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in SENA nations ft. Jasprit Bumrah

Team India drew the hard-fought five-match Test series with England 2-2. In a series where neither side managed to gain complete ascendancy, both teams kept trading punches right through. In the end, India and England had to settle for a draw - a fair result since neither side deserved to lose.

England began the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy with a five-wicket win in Leeds, chasing yet another target of 370-plus against India. The visitors hit back with a record 336-run triumph in Birmingham. England managed to take the significant 2-1 lead by winning the Lord's Test. India, however, secured a draw in Manchester before pulling off a stunning come-from-behind win at The Oval.

India's two triumphs in the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy increased their tally of Test wins in England to 11. In SENA nations (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia), Team India have now won 31 Tests. A number of Indian bowlers have played major roles in away Test wins. On that note, we look at India's top five Test wicket-takers in SENA countries.

#5 Zaheer Khan (119)

Former left-arm pacer Zaheer Khan is fifth on the list of Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in SENA nations. In 30 matches (53 innings), he claimed 119 wickets at an average of 31.47, with the aid of six five-wicket hauls.

Four of Zaheer's six Test five-fers in SENA countries came in New Zealand. His best of 5-29 was registered in Hamilton in December 2002. He also claimed 5-53 in the same series in Wellington and 5-65 at the same venue in April 2009. During the 2014 tour, Zaheer registered figures of 5-170 in Wellington.

The former India pacer picked up 4-59 & 5-75 in the seven-wicket win over England in Nottingham in July 2007. He also claimed 5-95 against Australia in Brisbane during the 2003-04 tour.

#4 Mohammad Shami (123)

Senior Team India pacer Mohammad Shami has also enjoyed reasonable success in Test matches in SENA nations. In 34 matches (64 innings), he has claimed 123 wickets at an average of 32.88, with four five-fers to his credit.

Shami's best in a SENA nation (6-58) was registered against Australia in Perth in December 2018. The right-arm pacer also claimed 5-28 against South Africa in Johannesburg (January 2018), 5-44 against the Proteas in Centurion (December 2021) and 5-112 against Australia in Sydney (January 2015).

#3 Ishant Sharma (130)

The underrated Ishant Sharma is third on the list of Indian bowlers with most Test scalps in SENA nations. In 41 matches (71 innings), he has picked up 130 wickets at an average of 36.86, with five five-fers to his name.

Ishant's best figures in SENA nations were registered against England at Lord's in July 2014 when he bowled India to victory with 7-74. The lanky pacer also claimed 6-51 against New Zealand in Wellington (February 2014) and 6-134 in Auckland the same series. Ishant also claimed 5-51 against England in Birmingham (August 2018) and 5-68 against the Kiwis in Wellington (February 2020).

#2 Anil Kumble (141)

Leg-spin legend Anil Kumble is second on the illustrious list of Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in SENA nations. In 35 matches (67 innings), he picked up 141 scalps at an average of 37.04, with five five-fers and one ten-wicket match haul.

Player Innings Wickets Average BBI 5w 10w Jasprit Bumrah 64 159 21.46 6-33 11 0 Anil Kumble 67 141 37.04 8-141 5 1 Ishant Sharma 71 130 36.86 7-74 5 0 Mohammad Shami 63 123 32.88 6-56 4 0 Zaheer Khan 53 119 31.47 5-29 6 0

(Top 5 Indian bowlers with most Test wickets in SENA nations)

Kumble registered figures of 8-141 & 4-138 against Australia in the 2004 Sydney Test. He also picked up 6-53 against South Africa in Johannesburg (November 1992) and 6-176 against Australia in Melbourne in the 2003 Boxing Day Test. The former India captain claimed two more five-fers in Australia. He registered figures 5-84 in Melbourne (December 2007) and 5-154 in Adelaide (December 2003).

#1 Jasprit Bumrah (159)

Current pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah's deservedly holds the record for most Test wickets claimed by an Indian bowler in SENA nations. In 34 matches (64 innings), he has claimed 159 scalps, averaging 21.46, with 11 five-fers.

Bumrah has three six-wicket hauls in SENA Tests. He claimed 6-33 against Australia in Melbourne in December 2018, 6-61 against South Africa in Cape Town in January 2024, and 6-76 versus the Aussies in Brisbane in December 2024.

Of Bumrah's 11 five-fers in SENA nations, four each have been registered in Australia and England and three in South Africa. In the recently concluded Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, Bumrah picked up 5-83 in Leeds and followed it up with 5-73 at Lord's.

