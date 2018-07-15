Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Indian Bowlers whose 2019 World Cup dream might remain just a dream

vinayak roy chowdhry
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
5.55K   //    15 Jul 2018, 13:20 IST

Moving towards the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, all teams are looking to gear up and prepare schedules in order to provide good exposure to their players. India, as we know, are playing England at the latter's home turf and so far, have done fairly well, beating the hosts 2-1 in the T20Is and drawing 1-1 so far in the 3 match ODI series.

India's current ODI set-up comprises of players who are nearly-certain to be part of the squad for the 2019 World Cup, which is less than a year away. However, there are a few players who will be hoping for a call-up, but might not be able to make it.

Here are five such bowlers:

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin

ICC World Twenty20 India 2016: India v Bangladesh

Pretty similar to the situation Ravindra Jadeja would find himself in, Ashwin too, has failed to stick to the Indian limited overs set-up. With a set of bowling skills that is exciting, yet not a secret anymore in the modern era of video analysis and strategy building, Ashwin had become ineffective in ODIs and T20s, which saw him and Jadeja making way for Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal. Ashwin does have phenomenal records to his name, but pretty much like what happened with veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, he has struggled to pick wickets and also leaks runs.

Although Ashwin and Jadeja are world class Test Cricket players, their spark as limited overs players is long gone. The very fact that Ashwin cannot be considered an all-rounder in limited overs cricket has worked against him, unlike his identity as a Test all-rounder, his batting skills do not have the ability to cater to modern day ODI needs.

