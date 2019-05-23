×
CWC 2019: Five Indian cricketers and their English equivalents

Namrath Kadiyala
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
893   //    23 May 2019, 11:33 IST

Hardik Pandya has become an important player for the Indian cricket team
Hardik Pandya has become an important player for the Indian cricket team

The ICC World Cup is all set to keep us glued to cricketing action for about 45 days. Naturally, some teams will be considered as favorites to lift the trophy. India and England have emerged as two of the best ODI teams over the past 2 years and have put in strong performances. Due to their good recent form, India and England will start off as favorites to lift the coveted trophy.

Their teams will be compared and even the key players will draw comparisons. There will be player-to-player comparisons. While some of the comparisons might not be identical, there are some that attract the attention of fans.

On that note, here's a look at five Indian cricketers and their English equivalents.

#5 Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes

England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI
England v Pakistan - 5th Royal London ODI

Hardik Pandya and Ben Stokes are two of the best all-rounders in the modern world. Both of them can be devastating with the bat and have established themselves as power-hitters. While Stokes has a strike rate of 94.1 in ODIs, Pandya has a strike rate of 116.58.

They are also fast bowlers, who can bowl at speeds of 135-140 kph. They both like to hit the deck hard and rely on short pitched deliveries. They also have the tendency to leak runs at high economy rates. However, their tendency to leak runs has been made up by the fact that they have the knack of picking up crucial wickets.

They are great fielders and can create an impact with their fielding. Their brilliance in all three aspects of the game is what makes them great all-rounders. While Hardik Pandya is often compared with Kapil Dev, Ben Stokes has attracted comparisons with Ian Botham. Both of them are considered as the greatest all-rounders to have played for their countries.

The fast-bowling all-rounders also had moments to forget in the 2016 World T20, when their errors proved to be costly. Off the field, these two talented players have been involved in quite a few controversial incidents.

