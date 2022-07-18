5 Indian cricketers forced to retire in their prime

Of all the decisions that a cricketer has to make during his or her career, retirement is perhaps the toughest one. Athletes train day in and day out to compete against their peers to come up trumps. Beyond just the financial aspect, it is the passion that drives them even when the path ahead seems rocky. In that sense, retiring from a sport basically means giving up a significant part of your life.

When it comes to Indian cricket, the decision is all the more tricky considering players are revered as demigods in the country. The legendary Sunil Gavaskar got his retirement timing spot on, quitting when he was still on top. Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar, however, exceeded their shelf life to achieve personal glory.

Not all talented cricketers, however, are lucky to hang their boots up after a fulfilling career. In this feature, we take a look at five Indian players who were forced to retire in their prime.

#5 Salil Ankola

Former India fast bowler Salil Ankola.

A promising fast bowler who made his Test debut with Tendulkar in 1989, Salil Ankola’s cricketing career at the international level never took off. He did not feature in another Test after his debut game, but played 20 ODIs for India between 1989 and 1997. He was part of India’s 1996 World Cup squad.

Ankola was constantly hampered by injuries and the fact that he never got a consistent run in the Indian team did not help his cause. Frustrated, he announced his retirement at the age of 28 and shifted focus to acting. Ankola ended his career with 15 international wickets. He had a much more successful domestic career - 181 scalps in 54 first-class matches.

After staying away from the game for many years, Ankola quit his showbiz career and resumed his association with cricket in December 2020 when he was named chief selector of the senior Mumbai team.

#4 Saba Karim

Former India keeper-batter Saba Karim. Pic: Getty Images

Saba Karim represented India in one Test and 34 ODIs from 1997 to 2000. As India began looking past Nayan Mongia, Karim emerged as one of the prime contenders. Apart from being an experienced domestic keeper, he had decent ability with the bat and even scored a one-day fifty on debut.

His career, however, was cut short in rather nasty fashion. He badly injured his right eye while keeping to Anil Kumble during the Asia Cup in Dhaka in 2000. Karim had to undergo surgery and was forced to retire from the game at the age of 33.

While Karim had a short stint at the international level, he had a stellar domestic career. The keeper-batter scored 7310 runs in 120 first-class matches at an average of 56.66.

#3 Pragyan Ojha

Former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha celebrates a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

For a couple of seasons, former left-arm spinner Pragyan Ojha was Ravichandran Ashwin’s partner in crime in home Tests. The duo ran through their opponents on spin-friendly tracks, in what was a mini-throwback to Kumble’s era of the 90s.

Between November 2009 and November 2013, Ojha represented India in 24 Tests and claimed 113 wickets at an average of 30.26. He had seven five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul to his name.

In fact, he was the Player of the Match in Sachin Tendulkar’s farewell Test at the Wankhede Stadium against the West Indies in November 2013, claiming five wickets in both innings. Ironically, it turned out to be his last Test as question marks were raised over his bowling action. Ojha swiftly disappeared from the international scene. He retired in February 2020 at the age of 33.

#2 Nari Contractor

Nari Contractor after being struck on the skull.

Former Indian captain Nari Contractor was at the peak of his career when he was struck on the skull by a short delivery from Charlie Griffith during India’s tour game against Barbados in 1962.

The blow was life-threatening and needed several emergency operations to rescue him. The injury ended his international career, although he did not officially retire immediately.

Rajdeep Sardesai @sardesairajdeep Nari Contractor, former Ind capt, turns 88. Rare pic of 4 golden oldies, Nari sir, Nadkarni,Umrigar, Sardesai who went on 1962 tour to WI where Contractor was hit on head, sadly ending his career:other 3 who gave blood to save their captain’s life have passed away. Such is life! Nari Contractor, former Ind capt, turns 88. Rare pic of 4 golden oldies, Nari sir, Nadkarni,Umrigar, Sardesai who went on 1962 tour to WI where Contractor was hit on head, sadly ending his career:other 3 who gave blood to save their captain’s life have passed away. Such is life! https://t.co/lp00NzobQH

Contractor was only 28 when he played his last Test, against West Indies in Kingston in March 1962. His flourishing Test career was reduced to 31 matches in which he scored 1611 runs at an average of 31.58. He had a much more successful first-class career, amassing 8611 runs in 138 matches.

#1 Ravi Shastri

Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri. Pic: Getty Images

The current generation may recognize Ravi Shastri as a flamboyant commentator and former head coach of the Indian team. But Shastri was a more than handy all-rounder during his playing days.

He represented India for a little over a decade from 1981 to 1992. Shastri played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, scoring 3830 and 3108 runs, respectively. With his canny left-arm spin, he picked up 280 international scalps.

Shastri’s finest moment was winning the Champions of Champions crown during the World Championship of Cricket in Australia in 1985. He also scored a double hundred Down Under in Shane Warne’s debut Test in Sydney in 1992. Shastri had a lot more to offer to Indian cricket. However, a recurring knee injury halted his career at the age of 31.

