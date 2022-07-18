England's 2019 World Cup hero Ben Stokes announces retirement from ODI cricket

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced that he will retire from ODI cricket after the first match of the series against South Africa tomorrow. Stokes was the Man of the Match in the epic 2019 World Cup Final against New Zealand at Lord's.

Ben Stokes has been an integral part of the England ODI squad for quite some time. The 31-year-old has played 104 ODI matches, scoring 2,919 runs and picking up 74 wickets.

He has smashed three tons and 21 half-centuries in the 50-over format while also picking up one four-wicket haul and one five-wicket haul.

Stokes played for England in the recently-concluded series against India, but thinks he can no longer give his 100% to his team in the 50-over format.

"As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can't give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it," said Stokes in a media release by England and Wales Cricket Board.

Ben Stokes will play the last ODI match of his career at his home ground tomorrow

Stokes will don the England ODI jersey for the last time tomorrow (July 19) at the Riverside Ground in Durham against South Africa. He will be keen to sign off on a high with a fantastic all-round performance for the English team.

English cricket fans will always remember him for his 84-run knock in the 2019 Cricket World Cup Final against New Zealand.

He also smacked a magnificent 52-ball 99 that helped England chase down a 337-run target inside 44 overs against India last year at the MCA Stadium.

While Stokes has retired from ODI cricket, he will continue playing for his country in Tests and T20Is, leading them in the former.

