5 Indian cricketers with funny nicknames and the stories behind it

Just like normal people, famous cricketers also have nicknames. If you look around international cricket, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi is referred to as “Boom Boom”, Australian legend Glenn McGrath is called “Pigeon” while former West Indian fast bowler Michael Holding is often termed “Whispering Death”

Many Indian cricketers, past and present, also have interesting nicknames. Former India captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is referred to as “Dada” (elder brother in Bengali) as well as the “Prince of Kolkata” (nickname given to him by Geoff Boycott).

Further, Sachin Tendulkar is known as “Master Blaster” while another Indian legend, Sunil Gavaskar, is referred to as the “Little Master”. More recently, MS Dhoni was bestowed with the title of “Captain Cool” while current all-format captain Rohit Sharma has earned his stripes as the "Hitman" of world cricket.

A few Indian cricketers, though, have nicknames that are rather funny. Have a read.

#1 Virat Kohli - Chiku

Virat Kohli during his U19 days. Pic: Getty Images

It was MS Dhoni who made Virat Kohli’s nickname “Chiku” famous as he often referred to the batter by his nickname from behind the stumps. But how did the former Indian captain get the sobriquet?

The man himself spilled the beans during an Instagram Live video session with Kevin Pietersen a couple of years back. Kohli revealed that a coach gave him the nickname. He elaborated:

“I used to have big cheeks back then and I got my hairs cut very short and I have big ears. So, my cheeks and ears stood out and we just to have a comic in India called “Champak”. There was a rabbit in that comic and that character's name was Chiku. So, the coach called me Chiku because I had big ears and that is where the nickname came from.”

#2 Shikhar Dhawan - Gabbar

Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan. Pic: Getty Images

Another Delhi boy, Shikhar Dhawan, also has an interesting nickname “Gabbar”, which was given to him by his Ranji Trophy coach and former Indian keeper Vijay Dahiya. The story behind the nickname is as interesting as the name itself.

During an appearance on standup comedian Vikram Sathaye’s digital premium show “What The Duck 2”, the veteran opener was asked about how he got the famous nickname. He revealed that he used to scream iconic dialogues of actor Amjad Khan from the movie "Sholay" during Ranji games while fielding.

Dhawan elaborated:

“I used to stand at silly-point in Ranji Trophy matches. When the opposition used to put together a big big partnership, our team used to feel a fit down. Just to bring in some excitement and cheer on my teammates, I used to shout (Amjad Khan’s) famous dialogues (from Sholay) like “Bahut Yarana Lagtha Hai”.”

#3 Venkatapathy Raju - Muscles

Former India left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju. Pic: Getty Images

Former Indian left-arm spinner Venkatapathy Raju has a nickname that is as ironic as it can get. He was referred to as “Muscles” because of the lack of it. The moniker was given to him by former South African all-rounder Brian McMillan, and it was so funny that it just stuck.

Speaking to Firstpost a few years ago, Raju opened up about the nickname and said:

“I was one of the thinnest guys. So one day while walking, South Africa's Brian McMillan came and saw a very fragile body. He just touched me and said 'Oh! full of muscles!' (laughs). He could not find any muscle on me (laughs), so he said I was full of muscles. So from there, the name originated. We used to call him 'Rhyno' because he was a huge personality with big bucket hands. He's been a very good friend of mine.”

#4 Navjot Singh Sidhu - Sherry

Former India opener Narjot Sidhu. Pic: Getty Images

Eccentric former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu got his nickname “Sherry” in a rather unique and funny manner if one may say so. Apart from his birth name, he is often referred to as Sherry Pa. But what’s the story behind his nickname?

In an interview with Sportstar back in 1993, Sidhu revealed how he got the nickname. He said:

“Well, sherry is actually a ladies’ drink. When I was born, somebody presented a bottle of it to my mother. After that, my parents just decided that my nickname would be Sherry. And it stuck.”

#5 Anil Kumble - Jumbo

Anil Kumble (center) appeals for a wicket. Pic: Getty Images

While his parents gave him the nickname “Sherry”, Sidhu was the brains behind former Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble getting the moniker - “Jumbo”.

Back in 2016, during a Q & A session ahead of his first assignment as Team India’s head coach (a tour of the West Indies), Kumble opened up on his famous nickname.

Kumble revealed that during a domestic game, one of his balls just took off and Sidhu screamed "Jumbo Jet". He explained in detail:

“My nickname was coined by none other than Navjot Singh Sidhu. It was during a Irani Trophy game when I was playing for Rest of India. He was standing at his customary position, mid-on. One of the balls really took off and he said Jumbo Jet. While the Jet got dropped off, just the Jumbo remained. So ever since all my teammates call me Jumbo.”

