5 Indian cricketers who you may not know have played Hong Kong Sixes ft. Manoj Tiwary

Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin is all set to feature in the Hong Kong Sixes 2025. The spin legend has signed up for the tournament, which will be held from November 7 to 9. He had recently announced his retirement from international cricket and the IPL. Therefore, this will be his first competitive tournament since the announcements.

The Hong Kong Sixes, an iconic tournament, is known for its fast-paced nature and unique format. Each team consists of six players who compete in six-over a-side matches. Ashwin is set to be a part of the Indian team in the upcoming edition.

The first edition of Hong Kong Sixes was held back in 2002. So far, ten editions have taken place, with the previous edition being played in 2024. Over the years, India have participated in several editions of the iconic tournament.

On that note, let us take a look at five Indian players who you may not know have played in the Hong Kong Sixes.

#5 Robin Uthappa

Dubai Capitals v Abu Dhabi Knight Riders - DP World ILT20 2023 - Source: Getty

Former India wicketkeeper Robin Uthappa played in the Hong Kong Sixes in the previous edition in 2024. He was the second-highest run-getter for the team with 145 runs from five matches at an average of 36.25 and a strike-rate of 371.79.

In the five games, Uthappa scored an unbeaten half-century. He smashed 12 fours and 15 sixes. His 52 off 13 balls at a strike-rate of 400 with five boundaries and as many sixes came against Oman. Notably, Uthappa was also the captain of the team.

#4 Mayank Agarwal

2025 IPL: Final - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

Current Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Mayank Agarwal played for India during the 2011/12 edition of the Hong Kong Sixes. Mayank played four matches and scored 104 runs at a strike-rate of 335.48.

His top score of an unbeaten 36 off 12 balls at a strike-rate of 300 with three boundaries and as many sixes came against Pakistan. Overall, he hit nine boundaries and as many sixes in the tournament. He also ended as the highest run-getter for the Men In Blue.

#3 Dinesh Karthik

2025 IPL - Punjab Kings v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik played alongside Mayank Agarwal in the same 2011/12 edition. He scored 92 runs from four matches at a strike-rate of 340.74 with 11 fours and seven maximums.

His highest score in the tournament came against England when he slammed a 9-ball 32 before retiring not out. The blistering knock came at a strike-rate of 355.55 with four boundaries and two sixes. Dinesh Karthik was also the team's captain in that edition.

#2 Anil Kumble

India v England - 3rd Test Match: Day Two - Source: Getty

Veteran spinner and legend Anil Kumble has also played for India in the Hong Kong Sixes. He captained the team during the 2010/11 edition in two matches. However, he failed to pick up a single wicket in those games.

Interestingly, Kumble has featured in the tournament twice. He played for the All Stars team in the 2007 edition, while his national team also participated. Playing for the All Stars, he picked up four wickets from five matches at an average of 15 and a strike-rate of 8.0.

#1 Manoj Tiwary

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders - IPL 2012 - Source: Getty

Former batter Manoj Tiwary was a part of the Robin Uthappa-led team in the Hong Kong Sixes 2024. However, he played just two matches in the tournament and did not have a great outing.

The right-hander scored 27 runs from 10 balls across two games at a strike-rate of 270 with three boundaries and two sixes. His top score of an unbeaten 17 off seven balls at a strike-rate of 242.85 came against Pakistan, where he hit two boundaries and a six.

