5 Indian cricketers after whom a pavilion has been named in a stadium ft. Kohli, Dhoni

Many cricketers over the years have become Indian legends with their terrific performances for the national team. They are adored by millions of fans across the country and are awarded various accolades for their services.

While every cricketer dreams of winning collective and individual awards, having a pavilion at a stadium named after them immortalizes a cricketer. Every stadium has pavilions, ends and stands that are named after popular figures from the city or region.

In this article, we will look at the five Indian cricketers who have a pavilion named after them.

#1 A current Indian player: Virat Kohli Pavilion, Arun Jaitley Stadium

Virat Kohli is one of the few Indian cricketers who have been honored with their name on a pavilion before their retirement. Kohli is at the top of his game in white-ball cricket right now, and many fans believe that he can help the nation become world champions again at the 2023 World Cup.

Kohli is already a World Cup winner, an U-19 World Cup winner, an Asia Cup winner, and a Champions Trophy winner. He owns multiple world records in international cricket as well. The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) honored him in September 2019 by naming a pavilion after him at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

#2 MS Dhoni Pavilion, JSCA International Stadium Complex

MS Dhoni led India to the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 Cricket World Cup, and 2013 Champions Trophy triumphs as captain. The former wicket-keeper batter is regarded by many as the greatest Indian captain of all time.

Dhoni put Ranchi on the map of world cricket and thus, it wasn't surprising when the Jharkhand State Cricket Association decided to name a pavilion after him at Ranchi's JSCA International Stadium Complex.

#3 Yuvraj Singh Stand, PCA I.S. Bindra Stadium

Yuvraj Singh was the Man of the Tournament at the 2011 Cricket World Cup, which India won. The former Indian all-rounder also played a pivotal role in the nation's 2007 T20 World Cup win.

Singh was honored by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) last year as the officials named a stand after him at the PCA I.S. Bindra Stadium.

#4 Harbhajan Singh Stand, PCA I.S. Bindra Stadium

Another former Indian cricketer who starred in the team's 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup wins to feature on the list is Harbhajan Singh. The off-spinner recently got a stand to his name at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium.

The newly renamed Yuvraj Singh stand and Harbhajan Singh stand opened on September 20, 2022.

#5 Sachin Tendulkar Stand, Wankhede Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar has a stand named after him at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. The former Indian batter is considered the 'God of Cricket' by many.

Tendulkar owns the record for the highest number of runs scored in international cricket. He is also the only cricketer to have scored 100 international centuries. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) honored him by naming a stand after him at the Wankhede Stadium.

