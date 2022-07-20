5 Indian cricketers who have scored 50+ runs and picked up a four-wicket haul in a same ODI match 

The demand for all-rounders in cricket is increasing daily as the team management wants to maximize the team's full potential of the 11 players on the team.

While Test cricket still demands specialist batters and bowlers, the same is not the case with ODIs and T20Is. Some "bits and pieces" players have managed to make a name for themselves in the game's shorter formats.

In addition, there are also those ideal all-rounders who excel in both roles, such as Ben Stokes and Hardik Pandya.

Taking four wickets and scoring a fifty in an ODI match is a sign of being a perfect all-rounder. The 50-over format has witnessed as many as 42 different players who have produced the rare feat in their careers. The list includes five Indians as well.

On that note, let's look at five of those Indian cricketers who have scored 50+ runs and taken four wickets in an ODI fixture.

#5 Kris Srikkanth - 70 & 5/27 vs New Zealand in 1988

Kriss Srikkanth - One Day International: India v England.

Long before Virender Sehwag, India boasted a naturally aggressive opener in the form of Kris Srikkanth. His batting style was both innovative and entertaining for the crowd.

While Srikkanth had a role in providing India with express starts, he did bowl a fair bit of off-spin in ODIs. His best bowling performance came in the first ODI of the five-match series against New Zealand at home.

The former Indian skipper took a five-wicket haul which restricted the visitors to 196. Srikkanth led India's way during the chase and played a match-winning 87-ball 70. With his remarkable all-round effort, India won the game with 22 balls remaining.

He became only the first Indian and the third player ever to score a half-century and take 4+ wickets in an ODI match.

#4 Sourav Ganguly - in 1999 and 2000

Sourav Ganguly during England v India - 6th NatWest ODI

Fondly remembered as one of the most inspiring skippers in world cricket, Sourav Ganguly could get under the skin of any opposition.

While Ganguly's batting exploits spoke for themselves, the right-arm medium pacer highly rated his bowling capabilities. His bowling attributes in the one-day internationals were used to significant effect as the former World No.2 batter had 100 ODI wickets to his name.

The batting all-rounder is the only Indian on the list who has achieved the rare feat of scoring 50+ and taking 4+ wickets in the same ODI match twice.

Bhushan Deshmukh @bcdeshmukh83 #OnThisDay in 1999 Sourav Ganguly show at Nagpur beat SL single handedly. He remained not out throughout out 50 overs on 130..& his spell of 4-0-21-4 made him only player to achieve this feat in single game. Dravid too scored 116 off 118 balls. They added 230 for 2nd wicket. #OnThisDay in 1999 Sourav Ganguly show at Nagpur beat SL single handedly. He remained not out throughout out 50 overs on 130..& his spell of 4-0-21-4 made him only player to achieve this feat in single game. Dravid too scored 116 off 118 balls. They added 230 for 2nd wicket. https://t.co/QQXlj8VRxd

Ganguly first pulled off this feat during a tri-series game between India and Sri Lanka in Nagpur. Batting first, Ganguly (130*) stitched up a partnership of 236 runs with Rahul Dravid (116), with both the veterans scoring centuries. India posted a target of 288 for their neighboring rivals.

After Ajit Agarkar provided India with three quick wickets, skipper Mohammed Azharuddin handed the ball to Ganguly. Ganguly broke Lanka's back with a four-wicket haul and won the match for India.

Ganguly repeated his exceptional all-round performance the following year against Zimbabwe in 2000. In an ODI in Kanpur, Agarkar and Ganguly decimated Zimbabwe's batting unit, with the former grabbing four wickets and the latter producing his maiden fifer.

The 166 chase in the second innings proved to be a cakewalk for Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar. The left-handed opener remained unbeaten at 71 and cruised India past the total in 25 overs.

#3 Sachin Tendulkar - 141 & 4/38 vs Australia in 1998

Australia v India - Commonwealth Bank Series

The mighty Australian side of the late 1990s and 2000s were the team to beat in any format. However, India's best batter Sachin Tendulkar always had a knack for playing well against them.

One of his nine ODI centuries against Australia came during the quarter-finals of the Wills International Cup in 1998. After being put to bat first in Dhaka, Tendulkar played a remarkable innings of 141 in 128 deliveries and propelled India past the 300-run mark.

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



141 runs with the bat

(Helped India recover from 8/2)



4/38 with the ball

(Helped Australia collapse from 194/4)



One of the best all-round knocks ever! Dhee-Raj🔥 @dheeruutweets @kaustats 1998 ICC Knockout QF vs Aus @kaustats 1998 ICC Knockout QF vs Aus It is indeed that Sachin Tendulkar's famous match against Australia in 1998 CT quarter-final.141 runs with the bat(Helped India recover from 8/2)4/38 with the ball(Helped Australia collapse from 194/4)One of the best all-round knocks ever! twitter.com/dheeruutweets/… It is indeed that Sachin Tendulkar's famous match against Australia in 1998 CT quarter-final.141 runs with the bat (Helped India recover from 8/2)4/38 with the ball(Helped Australia collapse from 194/4)One of the best all-round knocks ever! twitter.com/dheeruutweets/… https://t.co/PXbcPhnPY7

Tendulkar, who bowled regularly during the early part of his career, also shined with his leg breaks. The wily spinner took as many as four scalps, including the all-important wickets of Steve Waugh, Michael Bevan, and Damien Martyn. Tendulkar helped India win the game by 44 runs and was also adjudged the Player of the Match.

#2 Yuvraj Singh - in 2008 and 2011

India v Netherlands: Group B - 2011 ICC World Cup

Yuvraj Singh would've walked into any white-ball team, even if solely for his batting prowess and free-flowing strokeplay. However, his handy left-arm spin was a great asset for different skippers, especially for MS Dhoni. Whether batting, bowling, or fielding, the flamboyant Punjab lad did it all to the best of his abilities.

One of Yuvraj's best all-round performances came against England, whom the left-hander loved to play against. During the second ODI of the seven-match series between India and England, the hosts won the toss and elected to bat first in Indore.

India were in massive trouble at 29-3 when Yuvraj came to the crease. Bailing India out of trouble, Yuvraj stitched up a brilliant partnership with Gautam Gambhir (70).

Even after Gambhir lost his wicket, Yuvraj continued his onslaught on the English bowlers and scored a brilliant century (118 off 122 balls). Courtesy of his superlative knock, India reached a competitive total of 292.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#CricketTwitter Despite everything he was going through, Yuvraj Singh was at his absolute best at the 2011 World Cup and was the key to India’s success Despite everything he was going through, Yuvraj Singh was at his absolute best at the 2011 World Cup and was the key to India’s success 🌟🇮🇳🔥#CricketTwitter https://t.co/L2GPCgLZdc

The then-27-year-old weaved his magic into his bowling as well, ripping through England's top-order single-handedly. Yuvraj took four wickets and conceded only 28 runs in his quota of ten overs. Virender Sehwag also took three wickets as India won the game by 54 runs.

Yuvraj only became the second Indian to repeat such an extraordinary feat, and that too, at an ICC World Cup. A player must be exemplary to set this record in a World Cup game, and he managed so in 2011 against Ireland.

On a Bengaluru surface with something for the spinners, the canny left-armer picked up his maiden five-wicket haul and restricted the Irish team to 207. India found themselves in trouble at 100-4 when Yuvraj came up with a well-made 50* and won the game for India.

#1 Hardik Pandya - 50* & 4/24 vs England in 2022

England v India - 3rd Royal London Series One Day International

Hardik Pandya is the latest entrant on the list, picking up four wickets and scoring a half-century in the recently-concluded third ODI against England in Manchester. India's premier all-rounder put on an all-round show and gave his best white-ball performance in the blues of India.

First, with his short-ball barrages, Pandya decimated the English batters. The right-arm pacer picked up four crucial wickets and broke England's spine with the ball. Pandya dismissed Jason Roy and Ben Stokes in his first spell before returning to outfox Liam Livingstone and Jos Buttler in just three balls.

Like a perfect all-rounder, Pandya carried his bowling form into his batting and played a key role in the successful run-chase. The right-hander entered the crease when all was not rosy for the visitors.

With India struggling at 72-4, Pandya stitched a match-winning partnership of 133 runs with Pant. With calculative risks, Pandya kept the scoreboard ticking and raced to his eighth ODI fifty in just 43 balls. With the help of ten boundaries, the flamboyant batter contributed with a crunch 55-ball 71.

Hardik became only the first Indian and second overall player to achieve the infrequent all-round feat in the same match across the three formats, after Mohammad Hafeez of Pakistan.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far