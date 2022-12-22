5 Indian cricketers who did well in foreign T20 leagues

The BCCI's strict rules do not allow the Indian cricketers to participate in overseas T20 leagues. If an Indian player wants to play domestic cricket, international cricket for India and/or the IPL, then he cannot sign with any franchise outside the IPL.

In case a player wishes to play foreign T20 leagues then he needs to announce his retirement from Indian cricket. Quite a few players have taken this route in recent times and retired from Indian cricket to get an opportunity in the overseas competitions.

In this listicle, we will look at the five Indian cricketers who not only participated in overseas T20 leagues but also performed well in the competition.

#1 One of the former Indian cricketers - Munaf Patel

Munaf Patel was a part of the Indian squad that lifted the 2011 World Cup trophy. The former Indian fast bowler was also a member of the Rajasthan Royals team that won the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League.

Patel had a successful career in Indian cricket but injuries impacted his performance, and he did not receive any opportunities in the IPL after the 2017 season. The pacer soon announced his retirement and then participated in foreign leagues.

One of the tournaments where Patel performed well was the Lanka Premier League 2020. Playing for the Kandy Tuskers team, the former Indian pacer scalped three wickets in four matches at an economy rate of 7.46.

#2 One of the former Indian cricketers - Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from Indian cricket during the 2019 World Cup. The all-rounder starred in India's triumphs in the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup.

He signed up with Global T20 Canada's Toronto Nationals team soon after retiring from international cricket. In his debut season, Yuvraj aggregated 153 runs in six matches at a fantastic strike rate of 145.71.

#3 One of the former Indian cricketers - Virender Sehwag

Libra Legends v Gemini Arabians- Oxigen Masters Champions League 2016 (Image: Getty)

Former Indian batter Virender Sehwag was also a member of the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 World Cup-winning teams. Sehwag has featured in many tournaments after retirement, with his best performance coming in the 2016 Masters Champions League.

Playing for the Gemini Arabians team, Sehwag aggregated 318 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 183.81. He was the second-highest run-scorer in the competition.

#4 Pravin Tambe

Pravin Tambe never played international cricket for India but he performed brilliantly for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. The leg-spinner holds the record for being the oldest debutant in IPL history, having made his debut at the age of 41.

Tambe scalped 28 wickets in 33 matches of his IPL career. After impressing in the IPL, Tambe wowed fans with his stupendous performances in the second season of the Abu Dhabi T10.

Representing the Sindhis, Tambe took eight wickets in four matches, including a five-wicket haul against the Kerala Knights. He was the best performer among Indian cricketers in that tournament.

#5 Unmukt Chand

Former India U-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand failed to make it big at the senior level. After not receiving enough opportunities in Indian cricket, Chand announced retirement and shifted to the USA.

He signed up with Minor League Cricket team Silicon Valley Strikers and topped the batters' leaderboard in the 2021/22 season, with 693 runs in 18 matches.

