5 Indian Players who are constantly knocking the doors of Indian selectors

Sahil Batra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
3.12K   //    21 Sep 2018, 11:28 IST

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

IPL has been the centre stage for past few years for the young players to perform and make themselves a contender for the Indian National team. Performances in Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, Irani Trophy, Vijay Hazare Trophy, and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy can help players earn a spot in National team or India A team where they will be mentored by Rahul Dravid and prepare themselves for International Cricket.

In past few months, there have been many players who have made their debut in International cricket on the back of strong performances in Domestic Cricket and IPL like Hanuma Vihari, Deepak Chahar, Siddarth Kaul, and Khaleel Ahmed.

Even Rishabh Pant made his test debut a few weeks ago due to his recent strong performance in IPL and Domestic cricket. On the other hand, there are many other players who have performed equally well but are waiting for their chance like Krunal Pandya, Mayank Agrawal and many more of them. Here are the 5 of those players who are performing well in Domestic Cricket and are still waiting for their chance to make their International Debut:

#1.Krunal Pandya

ECB XI v India A - Tour Match
ECB XI v India A - Tour Match

Krunal Pandya is the elder brother of Indian Team All Rounder Hardik Pandya. He himself is an all-rounder who is a left-handed batsman and a left-arm spin bowler. Similar to his younger brother, Krunal impressed everyone in IPL and also performed consistently in Domestic tournaments and got selected in INDIA A team.

After performing well for all the teams with whom he has played, he is currently in the radar of Indian selectors. Though he has been selected in the squad a few times, most recently in the tour of England he has not made his International debut yet.

He has shown good technique and temperament in batting and can even bowl his full quota of left-arm spin. He can prove to be a great asset to the Indian team and we can see him soon making his International Debut.

