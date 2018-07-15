5 Indian players who can be surprise inclusions for Test series against England

Soon, the selectors will sit down to pick the squad for the Test series against England starting August 1st. It's fair to say that the selectors and the team management will face the 'problem of plenty'.

The question marks over the availability of Bumrah, Saha and Shami continue to prevail. Also, the captain himself admitted to the fact that the spin twins Kuldeep and Chahal have made their case stronger for selection in the longer format. The inclusion of any one of them can lead to the exit of either Ashwin or Jadeja.

Also, the recent India A tour has given certain options to look at. Selecting a 16 member squad will be a good headache for the selectors keeping in mind the surplus of options available. However, too many options to choose from also indicates the quality of the bench strength.

Let us look at 5 such players who have made their case for selection in the longest format:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal, the wrist spinner from Haryana, along with his spin twin Kuldeep has been sensational in the limited-overs formats for India. After the 1st ODI against England, the skipper Virat Kohli said that the spin twins are making a strong case for themselves in the longer format as well.

Considering his limited-overs cricket performances in the past year and the fact that English batsmen struggle against spin, selecting him won't be a poor call. But having not played first-class cricket since December 2016, the selectors would definitely have a good, hard think before including him in the squad.