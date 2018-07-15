Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 Indian players who can be surprise inclusions for Test series against England

282roopesh
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.23K   //    15 Jul 2018, 16:47 IST

Enter ca

Soon, the selectors will sit down to pick the squad for the Test series against England starting August 1st. It's fair to say that the selectors and the team management will face the 'problem of plenty'.

The question marks over the availability of Bumrah, Saha and Shami continue to prevail. Also, the captain himself admitted to the fact that the spin twins Kuldeep and Chahal have made their case stronger for selection in the longer format. The inclusion of any one of them can lead to the exit of either Ashwin or Jadeja.

Also, the recent India A tour has given certain options to look at. Selecting a 16 member squad will be a good headache for the selectors keeping in mind the surplus of options available. However, too many options to choose from also indicates the quality of the bench strength.

Let us look at 5 such players who have made their case for selection in the longest format:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Ent
Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal, the wrist spinner from Haryana, along with his spin twin Kuldeep has been sensational in the limited-overs formats for India. After the 1st ODI against England, the skipper Virat Kohli said that the spin twins are making a strong case for themselves in the longer format as well.

Considering his limited-overs cricket performances in the past year and the fact that English batsmen struggle against spin, selecting him won't be a poor call. But having not played first-class cricket since December 2016, the selectors would definitely have a good, hard think before including him in the squad.

Page 1 of 5 Next
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team Yuzvendra Chahal Rishabh Pant
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India’s Test...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could be surprise picks for India's Test XI...
RELATED STORY
5 Most Prolific Bowlers for India against England in ODIs
RELATED STORY
England vs India, T20 series- Rating the performance of...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Individual Performances by Indian players in India...
RELATED STORY
5 Vital players for India during the Limited Overs Series...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 players for whom the ODI series...
RELATED STORY
5 England players India should be wary of in the T20I series
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
1st T20I | Tue, 03 Jul
ENG 159/8 (20.0 ov)
IND 163/2 (18.2 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 06 Jul
IND 148/5 (20.0 ov)
ENG 149/5 (19.4 ov)
England win by 5 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Yesterday
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul, 11:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Global T20 Canada 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Physical Disability IT20 Tri-Series in England 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us