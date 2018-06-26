5 Indian players who can trouble Ireland in the T20I series

After defeating Afghanistan in the historic Test match played at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, Team India is all set to restart their limited overs campaign with the 2-match T20I series against Ireland from the 27th of June this year at The Village in Dublin.

While the Irish team is going to enter this series after a T20I series win against Scotland, the Indian players are expected to start the long tour on a good note.

Although the Irish team is going to host the Indian team on the back of a T20I series win, they will surely have to face quite a few difficulties against the visitors.

Let’s have a look at the 5 players who will pose a challenge for the hosts in the series.

#1 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

The “Run Machine” is in the prime form of his life. After playing some outstanding cricket in the matches against South Africa across all the three formats and scoring some decent amount of runs in the IPL, Kohli will look to continue his good run and start the tour on a high.

Kohli has played a total of 16 T20 matches in 2018, in which he has scored 557 runs at an average of 42.84, which includes four half-centuries as well. He scored all the 4 fifties in the recently concluded IPL, which reflects his current form and everybody is aware of his ability to carry good form from one tournament to the other.

Kohli's hunger of performing the best and winning matches for the team came into the picture when he decided to play County cricket. But unfortunately, because of the neck injury, he could not take part in the competition. Although this injury gave him ample time to have proper rest and now he is completely fit and ready to lead the team from the front.

With the long tour coming up against England, Kohli will definitely try to perform to the best of his abilities by scoring as much as runs for the team and keep the morale of the team up.