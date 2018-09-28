Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Indian players who might not be picked for the West Indies Tests

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.23K   //    28 Sep 2018, 10:23 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
Kohli has quite a few decisions to make ahead of the West Indies Test

Selection committee meeting to announce the Indian squad for the Test series against the West Indies was supposed to happen on Wednesday (September 26), but the squad announcement has been postponed to September 29.

The selectors are waiting for final confirmation on the fitness of some of their key players. Ishant Sharma and Ravichandran Ashwin will undergo a fitness test on September 29 before the selectors take a final call on their availability. 

After the humiliating 4-1 series defeat against England, the selectors will have some big decisions to make, especially the opening slot. India tried quite a few openers in the England series, but none of them took the opportunity, except for KL Rahul. 

The selectors will definitely have one eye on the Australian series when they announce the squad on Saturday. Fast bowlers might get some rest and Ashwin’s injury could open the door for Chahal.

Without much ado, let’s take a look at the 5 Indian players who might not be picked for the West Indies Tests.

#5 Shikhar Dhawan

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Two
Though Shikhar Dhawan is arguably one of the best limited-overs opening batsmen in the world, he has been struggling a lot when it comes to Test match cricket, especially in the overseas conditions. The 32-year-old found it extremely hard to score runs against a swinging and seaming ball. 

In the recently completed Test series against England, Shikhar Dhawan finished with only 162 runs in four games. He failed to make a single 50+ score in the series from his eight innings. With the highest score of only 44, Dhawan struggled a lot against James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Indian selectors have given him enough opportunities so far, but he has failed to establish his credentials as a Test batsman. With the future in mind, the selection committee might want to try something new against a relatively easy West Indies team.

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
